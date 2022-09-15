PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda Airport has become the exclusive U.S. military and federal government fuel contractor for Southwest Florida, airport spokesperson Kaley Miller announced this week.
"We're the only airport on the west coast south of Sarasota that can provide this service," she said.
"We put in a formal request to the Defense Logistics Agency several months ago to be an aviation fuel contractor," she said. "After me met the criteria on paper, it passed an in-person on the ground audit with DLA staff last week."
Now, PGD is one of 24 approved fuel contractors approved by the DLA in Florida.
"They did a thorough inspection of our fueling facilities and performed a deleted audit of our fuel farm tanks, equipment and fuel trucks to ensure quality control in the field, and on paper," Miller added.
The airport's first fueling of a military aircraft took place on Tuesday when a Black Hawk helicopter took more than 200 gallons of Jet A fuel in about 10 to 15 minutes from start to finish, Miller said.
While the crew of the Black Hawk waited, PGD staff members gave them a tour of the new PGD Air Center.
Miller said the new 510,000-square-foot ramp has plenty of room for aircraft parking.
"Once Rosati's Pizza opens in the spring, we're hoping it will attract a lot more military pilots who want to grab a meal," she said.
On Thursday, an Army Citation jet refueled at PGD. The fueling process takes about 20 to 25 minutes as the jet takes more fuel than the helicopter, Miller explained.
All of the military aircraft use Jet A fuel, she said.
"It's expected that PGD will fuel government and military aircraft at least twice a week, but it could be more than several times a week depending on what's going on in the world," she said.
"We usually get a heads-up of a day or so, but things can change last minute due to weather or changes in flight plan.
"Basically, we are ready for military and government aircraft whenever they let us know they are on the way. We have to be ready for a 'pop in,'" Miller said.
"Any military or government aircraft could come to PGD, such as the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, C-130 Coast Guard jets, Army Citation jets, and possibly P-8 Poseidon or military fighter jets ... but probably not Air Force One, but anything is possible," she said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.