PUNTA GORDA — A strong December finish for Punta Gorda Airport passenger traffic has representatives expecting an even better 2022.
"We are pleased to see the total passenger numbers rebounded to pre-pandemic levels (for December)," Punta Gorda Airport spokesperson Kaley Miller said. "It shows our resiliency as a nimble airport and the strength of our area as a leisure market."
For December 2021, 181,771 passengers flew through Punta Gorda, up 9.4% (15,684) from December 2019 with 166,087.
For November 2021, the airport had 150,043 passengers fly through compared to 130,623 in 2019. In 2020, they only had 95,706 passengers.
Miller said 2022 should be a big year for PGD.
"If things continue as projected this year, 2022 will be a record-breaking year with more than 1.8 million passengers passing through PGD (Punta Gorda Airport)," Miller said.
Their current record year is 2019 with around 1.64 million passengers flying through PGD, which is slightly higher than the 2021 year-end total of almost 1.56 million.
"Although we’ve recovered from the pandemic remarkably well, COVID-related concerns meant the planes were less full in 2021 than they were in 2019," Miller said.
For 2020, year-end totals only reached 1.19 million due to the pandemic.
Miller said they are already seeing a positive outlook for January 2022 travel.
"Flights coming into PGD in January are generally more full than flights leaving this month as we continue to get our seasonal influx of snowbirds," she said. "The number of scheduled flights and passengers will ramp up through March when we’re expecting to have a record-breaking month."
Based on schedules for the airport's two airlines Allegiant Air and Sun Country, Miller explained that there are 35% more seats available than there were in March 2019 when 221,326 passengers traveled through PGD.
Official January 2022 passenger totals won't be released until mid-February. They can be found at FlyPGD.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.