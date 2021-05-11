PUNTA GORDA — Travelers flying to Punta Gorda Airport in coming weeks may experience fuller planes, representatives say.
Despite seeing a dip of around 57,000 passengers in April compared to March for overall travel at PGD, airport spokesperson Kaley Miller said they saw the highest average "load factor" since before the pandemic.
"For April 2021, we actually had a load factor of 75%, which is the average of how full the planes were," Miller said. "The load factor is important to airlines, because the higher the load factor, the higher the profit margins for the airline.
"So, passengers that are just starting to travel again should expect the planes to be pretty full."
Miller went on to say that April 2021 passenger totals were still less than March 2021 because there were fewer flights scheduled in April.
The load factor for March was only 60%.
April 2021 passenger totals were recorded at around 125,300 compared to March 2021 totals of almost 182,000, according to the PGD report.
This April's totals were a big improvement — 941.6% higher — from April 2020, however, when only around 12,000 people flew in and out of Punta Gorda during the pandemic.
In years without coronavirus, Miller said, it is typical for there to be a drop in travel from March to April.
"We’re not surprised about the April 2021 numbers 'dip' as the month usually has significantly less passenger traffic than March," Miller said.
Since the start of 2021, the monthly passenger counts have been on the rise, showing only around 98,800 for January, 128,900 for February and March as the highest month of almost 182,000.
Going into the summer, Miller said they hope the totals will resemble that of summer 2018.
"Even though there is (expectation of) pent-up travel demand, we don’t expect passenger traffic to surge over the summer," Miller said. "If anything, we hope it attains summer 2018 levels."
For summer 2018, PGD reported passenger totals of around 118,000 for May, almost 136,000 for June, and around 145,000 for July.
Summer 2019 saw higher counts than 2018 with almost 123,000 for May, almost 135,000 for June, and almost 147,000 in July.
With the pandemic in full swing in 2020, PGD passenger totals never broke the 100,000 mark, showing around 63,000 for May, almost 94,000 for June, and around 91,000 for July.
