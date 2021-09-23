PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda residents were divided Wednesday night as the City Council approved a 16.8% property tax increase for the new fiscal year.
The new millage rate will increase from $3.43 to $3.95 per $1,000 of taxable value.
With the new rate, taxes on a $300,000 homesteaded residential property would increase by $146, or from $858 to $1,004. Homesteaded property owners can deduct $50,000 from their property assessment.
Instead of raising property taxes, Jerry Riseley said, "I’m sure there are things that could be optimized and reduced. Let’s look at the big picture and not just say, ‘Hey, we need to spend more, raise millage rate, etc.’"
Derek Rooney, however, backed the increase, saying, "I realize the city is facing future headwinds that they are going to have to make tough decisions (so) I am in support of raising the millage."
The last time such a large increase was passed was 18% in 2013.
Longtime resident Lindsay Harrington suggested the city increase the rate by smaller increments going forward instead of the almost 17% jump in one year.
"The key issue is that for many years we didn’t do anything," said City Council Member John Miller. "We didn’t increase slowly as it's been suggested and now we’re faced with having to do it because if we were do it incrementally over the next few years we still aren’t going to be where we need to be."
Part of the problem is that as the city's population and need for services have grown over the years, their staff has not.
The new increase is part of a five-year plan that includes hiring nine new firefighter/medical technicians, a building inspector and more staff in facilities and road maintenance, police, parks and grounds, among other staff needs.
Other reasons for the increase include funding for the city’s drainage improvement program, funding for emergency vehicles and equipment replacements, and to improve the general fund operating reserve.
The city's budget process begins each year in January for the new fiscal year, which runs from Oct. 1, 2021, through Sept. 30, 2022.
"I would urge those of you who think you have alternatives to start attending our City Council meetings in January as we go through our budget and show us what you’d like us to cut," said Vice Mayor Debby Carey.
"Show us what parks you want closed," she added. "Show us which roads you don’t want taken care of. Show us what buildings you want us to let go into disrepair because we don’t have people to take care of them."
Another longtime resident, Jon Shattuck, thought the increase wasn't large enough.
"I personally believe that our tax rate that is proposed is too low," he said. "My food bill has gone up 30% this year. My gas bill has gone up 30% this year.
"I’m concerned about with your desires to keep this (new) tax rate as low as possible, how you are going to hold your staff together?"
Mayor Lynne Matthews said they do not take the increase lightly.
"We have gone through this budget item by line (and) item by line, over and over again since January," she said.
"We really encourage everybody to be part of the process because it really would help us make decisions that we don’t take lightly," Matthews continued. "I really hope everybody comes to understand how we came to this point and that this is where we are."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.