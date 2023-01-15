PUNTA GORDA — Five years after Hurricane Irma damaged seawalls in Punta Gorda, a permit to begin repairs is moving forward.
The holdup has been a concern for the endangered smalltooth sawfish.
PUNTA GORDA — Five years after Hurricane Irma damaged seawalls in Punta Gorda, a permit to begin repairs is moving forward.
The holdup has been a concern for the endangered smalltooth sawfish.
However, Punta Gorda city officials repeatedly explained to the permitting agencies, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and NOAA Fisheries that the city was in jeopardy of losing millions in grant funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency if the permits weren’t approved.
After Hurricane Irma in 2017, the city applied for the permits to repair 10 miles of damaged seawall including riprap — chunks of rock used to protect against erosion — in front of new seawalls to further strengthen them from future storms.
The smalltooth sawfish is protected in Florida. The concern is the critically protected endangered species or its habitat could be disturbed during reconstruction of the seawalls.
Until recently, the Department of Fisheries hadn’t approved the permit. However, members of the Burnt Store Isles Canal Advisory Committee recently learned there shouldn’t be any more permitting holdups. That good news came just in time, as Hurricane Ian caused even more seawall damage in September.
Cathy Miller, who oversees canal maintenance for the city of Punta Gorda and is the board liaison, explained FEMA inspected some of the damaged seawalls. The city is working with FEMA on reimbursement for more than seven miles of seawall repairs. She said it could take months until the work is actually done. Meanwhile, she is securing a contractor to fix the seawalls.
“FEMA is extremely understaffed and hiring more people,” Miller said, adding the Punta Gorda staff is also “overwhelmed” after Hurricane Ian. “We want $20 million. It’s a lengthy FEMA process.”
Miller said FEMA sends its own inspectors. She said the city has budgeted for repairs that won’t be covered by FEMA. However, that work would be put on hold while the most-damaged seawalls are repaired.
The city identified 14 properties with major erosion and severe damage seawalls and six that are not functional.
Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.