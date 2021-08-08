Police lights

PUNTA GORDA — A hit and run collision on Bermont Road in Punta Gorda has left a bicyclist in critical condition, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

The bicyclist, a 30-year-old Punta Gorda man, was traveling west on Bermont Road, west of Bronco Road.

An unknown vehicle was heading in the same direction in the same area when the driver of the vehicle collided with the bicyclist.

The driver fled the scene and is thought to have continued west on Bermont Road.

The bicyclist was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Authorities are asking that if anyone has information regarding the crash, please contact the Florida Highway Patrol department at 850-617-2606 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

