GAS LEAK PUNTA GORDA

Charlotte County Fire and EMS personnel pack up their gear after a gas leak was shut off and TECO remained at the scene to finish repairs on Wednesday evening.

 SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON

PUNTA GORDA — Residents living along one block of Retta Esplanade from McGregor to Chasteen streets were evacuated Wednesday afternoon after a gas leak was reported.

Todd Dunn, spokesman for Charlotte County Fire and EMS, said Special Operations Squad 12, which handles hazardous materials, provided backup for the Punta Gorda Fire Department.


