featured Punta Gorda block evacuated after gas leak Punta Gorda Fire, Charlotte County Special Ops responded By NANCY J. SEMON STAFF WRITER Feb 1, 2023 15 hrs ago Charlotte County Fire and EMS personnel pack up their gear after a gas leak was shut off and TECO remained at the scene to finish repairs on Wednesday evening. SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON PUNTA GORDA — Residents living along one block of Retta Esplanade from McGregor to Chasteen streets were evacuated Wednesday afternoon after a gas leak was reported.Todd Dunn, spokesman for Charlotte County Fire and EMS, said Special Operations Squad 12, which handles hazardous materials, provided backup for the Punta Gorda Fire Department.Gas company TECO sent workers to the scene.Lt. Jon Jensen of Charlotte County Fire and EMS said a 3/4-inch gas line was accidentally cut during landscape work. Punta Gorda Fire Department Battalion Chief Joe Lindsey said his department called on the hazmat squad and TECO.While Punta Gorda police and the city's fire department set up a perimeter, the hazmat unit used TECO's equipment to clamp down on the severed line, and TECO made the repairs, Lindsey said.The leak was almost entirely contained by 4 p.m., according to Punta Gorda Police Department spokesman Dylan Renz.During the incident, traffic was rerouted for several blocks along Retta Esplanade due to the presence of emergency vehicles.
