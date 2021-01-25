PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda Block Party has been canceled for the second year in a row due to coronavirus concerns.
The outlook for a 2022 Block Party is still being determined.
"I know that this year has definitely been canceled and we won't know about next year until around June or July," said Brenda Ryan, Block Party board president. "At this point, I don’t know that next year's event has been (officially) canceled."
The one-day street festival, which dates back to 1987, was organized to commemorate the centennial of the city and as a celebration of the rejuvenation of downtown Punta Gorda, according to the Block Party's website.
At that time, many of the buildings and streets in the city's downtown had fallen into disrepair.
Attendance eventually grew to 30,000 to 40,000 people.
The festival, usually held in the spring, has also become a major contributor to local businesses and nonprofit groups. More than 80 nonprofits benefit from the party each year.
"With everybody going through the (coronavirus) pandemic, it's hard to ask for money when businesses are struggling to stay afloat," Ryan said.
"I’m sad (about having to cancel it)," she continued. "It’s a lot of work, but there are so many nonprofits that benefit and I feel bad for them because they are struggling like everyone else.
"We feel bad but our hands are tied."
Ryan said the festival requires about a year of planning.
In previous years, the Block Party has featured live entertainment such as bands, a number of children’s activities and a variety of vendors selling food and drinks.
Ryan said their group was also worried about obtaining an event permit from the city.
"I just don’t see the city giving us an event permit (for something) that thousands of people would attend," Ryan said. "If we don’t have the event permit, then we can’t raise funds. You have to have that to raise funds."
She doesn't see the event coming back "until this pandemic is more in control and guidelines start softening."
The city did start accepting event permits when Gov. Ron DeSantis enacted the phase three reopening of Florida last fall.
The City Council told staff in September to begin processing and approving event permits with the condition that organizers submit a site plan showing how vendors and attendees will be socially distanced.
"If the Block Party had decided to move forward, as long as they could provide a plan for social distancing, the permit would have been processed as with any other permit submittal," said City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert.
Vice Mayor Debby Carey said the City Council does not have the ability to prohibit events because of the governor’s order.
"We can only require certain steps be followed to ensure the safety of our visitors," Carey said. "Fortunately, many of our event sponsors have realized that it may not be safe yet to go full out with bigger events but that has been up to them."
Regardless of this, Ryan said there's no way to save the festival for this year.
"There's nothing that can be done for this year and next year's event is a little iffy," Ryan said. "It takes all year to raise funds just to be able to throw it."
