trash pickup delayed in Punta Gorda

PROVIDED PHOTO Trash pickup has been canceled for Punta Gorda on Tuesday after a staff shortage. 

PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda officials announced there will be no yard waste pickup Tuesday due to "an unplanned staffing shortage."

For residents whose regular yard waste pickup day is Tuesday, their waste will be collected on Thursday.


   
