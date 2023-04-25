featured Punta Gorda cancels Tuesday yard waste pickup due to staff shortage Staff Report Apr 25, 2023 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email PROVIDED PHOTO Trash pickup has been canceled for Punta Gorda on Tuesday after a staff shortage. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda officials announced there will be no yard waste pickup Tuesday due to "an unplanned staffing shortage."For residents whose regular yard waste pickup day is Tuesday, their waste will be collected on Thursday. "We apologize for any inconvenience this causes," the city said in its announcement.Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition The Daily Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
