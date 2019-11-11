PUNTA GORDA — Remembrance and honor were the sentiments Monday in Punta Gorda as veterans and families of veterans came together at the Military Heritage Museum at 900 W. Marion Ave.
“Celebrating our veterans and their contribution to our country is why we have the country that we do,” said Punta Gorda Mayor Nancy Prafke. “We thank God for our veterans.”
“This county (Charlotte County) specifically is very rich with veterans and this museum really gives people an opportunity to feel connected,” said Punta Gorda Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews, “to feel grateful that people are actually acknowledging their time and their sacrifice.”
The museum was full on Monday.
“Today just a reminder of how Veterans Day is perhaps one of the most important days of the year,” said Gary Butler, MHM executive director. “So much of what we are and what we stand for and the veterans and the artifacts − most of which are donated by families and loved ones of veterans.
“The turn out (here) reflects the fact that it is a very important day for the community. The museum is full. We are excited. This is what we are.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.