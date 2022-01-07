PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce announced plans to deliver a "new downtown experience" beginning this month.
Organized by the chamber's Downtown Merchants group, the event will be held on the third Thursday of each in month in the city's downtown area, specifically Hector House Plaza, 227 Taylor St., Punta Gorda.
For this month, a ribbon-cutting ceremony has been set for Jan. 20 at 5:30 p.m. to launch the new event, which will replace previous popular events like the Gallery Walk, Wine Walk and Alive After 5.
"This new festivity will bring focus to all downtown businesses, especially those that are active members of the PG Chamber," Chamber President John Wright said. "The format will also allow a different 'experience' each month, as well as different exposure to different businesses; it’s not the same event each month."
With the new event, the Downtown Merchants hope to bring guests from Charlotte County and surrounding areas to enjoy everything the city's core downtown has to offer, including live performances devoted to public displays of art, music and literature.
"It’s an evening designed to bring our community together, to meet neighbors and friends and jointly to rediscover the city we call home," Wright wrote in a news release. "The event will see businesses partnering with other businesses to host mini 'pods' of activities, scattered around the downtown area."
The festivities kick off at Hector House Plaza. where guests will find information regarding the evening.
From 5 to 6.30 p.m. at the Hector House location, there will be an informational booth explaining what each “pod” will be doing and how to get there.
Hector Plaza is a historical site, Wright said, highlighting the “beginning of our roots."
At this site in October 1887, 34 founders of the city of Punta Gorda, including Tom Hector and Albert W. Gilchrist, met to decide the future of the city, according to the Punta Gorda History Center.
The group did not include Isaac Trabue, who had bought the original acreage on which the town was located and had named the town Trabue.
Due to personal and political disputes with a number of the men meeting to incorporate the town, Isaac Trabue was not permitted to vote.
The voting members changed the town’s name to Punta Gorda, drew up a town seal and minutes of the meeting, and recorded the results of the vote to incorporate.
"It, therefore, seems very appropriate that we 'return to our roots' in Hector Plaza, as we gather our community to get to know their own community better and to support local businesses," Wright said.
Jan. 20 ribbon cutting
On Jan. 20, there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. at Hector Plaza to formally open the "New Downtown Experience."
"The dynamics of downtown have changed over the years as businesses have come and gone," Wright told The Daily Sun. "The 'experience' will allow our residents to visit or revisit our businesses at their leisure and hopefully get to know the business owners as 'friends.'"
For more information, contact the event chairs: Patti Herndon, pgchocolateandwine@gmail.com, and Brett Hawker, brett.hawker@e-hps.com, or John Wright at the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, 941-639-3720.
