PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda is moving forward with a Florida Power & Light program that could bring electric vehicle technology into the city.
In a 3-2 vote Wednesday, the City Council voted to continue exploring FPL's “EVolution” pilot program that would establish electronic-vehicle, or EV, charging stations in the area.
Not all members of the City Council agreed with the move, however, because the program could require the city to foot the bill for the power, allowing drivers to charge for free.
"I have nothing against the stations at all," said Council Member John Miller at the June 16 meeting. "I think the right way to go is to have stations that have the ability to charge (drivers) right there. "Then the city is outside of it and we still have stations and the consumer can get what they need."
The pilot program was initially presented to the City Council at its June 2 meeting.
Miller, along with Council Member Nancy Prafke, were both against the idea then, as well.
They did agree to consider it if FPL allowed the city to seek sponsorships of the stations from local businesses, which would then provide the power for EV drivers.
Since the June 2 meeting, city staff has worked with FPL representatives.
City Manager Greg Murray told the City Council Wednesday that they could pursue local sponsorships. The uncertainty of finding those sponsorships, however, led both Miller and Prafke to vote against the program again.
"I brought this up at a business group meeting — the possibility of sponsorships — and it was not received with a very warm response," Prafke said at the June 16 meeting. "It just didn’t get a good reaction and I don’t know if that means that businesses didn’t want to be associated with it or what."
"All I’ve received is feedback (from the community) that this shouldn’t be something the city should be doing, it should be private sector," Prafke continued. "The community doesn't believe the city should be paying for any of this.
"I’m really having a difficult time trying to figure out if we should be doing this."
As part of the deal, FPL would be responsible for the costs and maintenance of the charging stations for a seven- to 10-year commitment, according to city documents.
Punta Gorda, or the sponsors, would be responsible for providing the sites and paying for the electricity.
Mayor Lynne Matthews said she already knew of one business that was interested in sponsoring a station and that having stations available for EV drivers would be an economic boost for the city.
"We would be putting (stations) in the city center area (downtown) where there are local businesses close by that would benefit from having additional people come into the community," she said, "and (that would) force a little more economic development opportunity."
Council Member Jaha Cummings agreed that it would be good for the city's local businesses and tourism in the area.
"If we’re looking at (that by) 2025, a quarter of the vehicles will be electric, I think we would be remiss in leadership if we didn’t make the city (available) of what is the trend of where Florida is going on (this)," Cummings said.
Florida is the second-largest EV state with data showing 25% of vehicles sold will be electric by 2025, according to FPL project manager Dominic Versailles.
"If we don’t make ourselves a place for people to be able to stop here (to charge their vehicles) they won’t stop here," Cummings said. "They will go to places places where they can stop (and charge)."
Matthews said the city's next step is to begin searching for sponsors and to work with FPL on how to proceed with the program going forward.
