PUNTA GORDA - More than 50 decorated boats participated in Saturday's Punta Gorda Boat Parade, which in the last three decades has become an annual tradition.
The parade's origins date back to December 1989, when Punta Gorda Boat Club members Tom Little, Tom Hiltine and Captain Al Rogers were discussing holiday traditions. Rogers persuaded the other two men to decorate their boats with the intention of creating a moving string of lights along Charlotte Harbor.
Over the years, the number of boats grew and the route expanded until the current route in Punta Gorda Isles' canals was established in 2001.
That year, 16 boats participated.
PGI's canals were ideal for a parade: the 6-foot-deep water eliminated the low tides found elsewhere, the route was well-lit from holiday lights decorating seawalls, and winds weren't a problem in the sheltered isles, where 100-foot-wide canals allowed people to be close to the boats like they were at a street parade.
What started as a silent, lighted boat parade began to grow into something interactive, in which the crowd’s participation became as essential to the event as the parade itself.
