PUNTA GORDA - More than 50 decorated boats participated in Saturday's Punta Gorda Boat Parade, which in the last three decades has become an annual tradition.

The parade's origins date back to December 1989, when Punta Gorda Boat Club members Tom Little, Tom Hiltine and Captain Al Rogers were discussing holiday traditions. Rogers persuaded the other two men to decorate their boats with the intention of creating a moving string of lights along Charlotte Harbor.


