PUNTA GORDA — Cynthia Beauford-Johnson can't be more ready for St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church's 130th anniversary in Punta Gorda coming up Sunday.
"It is a lot of years," she said. "I’m just happy and I hope it will be a lot more years."
Beauford-Johnson's family has attended the St. Mark church, 402 Dupont St., Punta Gorda, for at least three generations.
"My family," she said, "they all went to this church and were members, and my mother for over 25 years ran the dining room and we would service breakfast on Saturday morning, and that’s how they raised extra money ... The whole neighborhood would come and participate in it."
Beauford-Johnson said the Saturday morning service ended when her mother broke her hip.
"She was the president of the pastor’s aid," Beauford-Johnson said. "My father was a deacon. My great grandmother ... she just came to church, and my great aunt, she just came ... but they were all members."
The church dates back to the late 1800s, surviving notable hurricanes — Donna in 1960 and Charley in 2004.
"Hurricane Donna," Beauford-Johnson said, "it knocked the steeple off but the bell ... it was up there and then the bell was put back up there, and then in 2004, when Charley came, we had to get a new roof here and it (the hurricane) knocked the bell off again."
Beauford-Johnson said the bell is safe in a closet for now as they figure out a place to showcase it in the church yard.
The church's congregation is still finding its place in the post-COVID era.
"We were closed for awhile during COVID-19 and a lot of people, they didn’t come back, but on the internet we do the services so a lot watch that," Beauford-Johnson said. "We’re dealing with it for now."
The St. Mark Church in Punta Gorda started with a number of church societies under the same name in 1891. They were also enrolled in the organization of the Women's Convention as of Feb. 5, 1891.
Twenty-three years later, it became the Women's Auxiliary to the Progressive Missionary Baptist State Convention.
In October 1893, the Rev. G.W. Jones, a licensed preacher with the Black Baptist Church, was ordained at the Punta Gorda church.
Jones served as minister until the Rev. W.M. Smith was called into service at Punta Gorda's St. Mark in 1901.
During Smith's tenure, the word "Missionary" was added to the name of the church, encouraging members to bring others to the church.
While in service, Smith built a small frame building on a corner lot, donated by Albert Gilchrist in 1905, in Punta Gorda.
In 1905, the building and lot were transferred into the name of St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church on the same property where the church stands today.
Reverends came and went over the years. In 1955, the Rev. C.J. Jones joined and served until 1960, when Hurricane Donna partially destroyed the sanctuary.
The damage was repaired and upon completion, the Rev. J.L. Harris was called into service. He served until 1962.
The Rev. Ted McNeil then joined the church and local participation picked up — functions and membership grew.
McNeil served until he died in 1979. In that time, the sanctuary was rebuilt to its current form.
The Rev. W.P. McCoy was then called into service. The church's affiliation with the local community continued to grow.
Fast-forward to 2004 and Hurricane Charley devastates Southwest Florida. The church needed a new roof and improved wiring in its annex building.
The fixes were made over a matter of years and in 2016, the Rev. Howard Clarke was called into service at the Punta Gorda church.
Clarke still serves at the church today. In his tenure, congregation members have gotten the church repainted, put in new windows, held multiple fundraisers and obtained local grants to move the church forward.
It's a work in progress though, according to Beauford-Johnson.
"The doors are ordered and the money is in the bank and we are waiting to hear from the company that they are ready," she said.
The anniversary ceremony will be held at the church Sunday, May 22, at 3 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.
For more information, call 941-637-1519.
