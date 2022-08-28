PUNTA GORDA — The First Baptist Church of Punta Gorda is set to open a new private Christian school on its campus in Punta Gorda.

The church is at 459 Gill St. in a city residential neighborhood. The school will serve around 84 students from kindergarten to fifth grade.


