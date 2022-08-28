An aerial view of the First Baptist Church of Punta Gorda where the church plans to open a new private Christian school on its campus in Punta Gorda. No new buildings will be needed to serve the projected 84 students.
PUNTA GORDA — The First Baptist Church of Punta Gorda is set to open a new private Christian school on its campus in Punta Gorda.
The church is at 459 Gill St. in a city residential neighborhood. The school will serve around 84 students from kindergarten to fifth grade.
At Wednesday’s meeting, the City Council approved a special exception to allow the school in the residential area.
The church will accommodate the students in its two-story Fellowship Hall building. No new buildings or parking structures are needed to run the school.
Security, student safety and parent pick-up and drop-off have been the biggest concerns for local officials since church representatives proposed the project in June to the city’s Planning Commission.
For safety and security, Pastor Bill Frank told the City Council Wednesday they will add fencing around the entire campus, as well as adding security gates to the Fellowship Hall, education wing, entrances.
“Safety and security is primary when we start dealing with children,” he said. “That is No. 1 in our heart and our life.”
Vice Mayor Debby Carey asked if the church’s congregation would tolerate “all the fences and gates.”
Frank said the gates would all be open on Sunday morning or Wednesday evening when the congregation “comes and goes.”
“I’ve been encouraging them that we have to ‘SOS,’ which means Slide Over Some,” he said. “We have to make amends, and yes, it will look more like a gated community than a church that’s open now but that’s part of the plan that we have to accept and deal with.”
City Council Member Melissa Lockhart wondered if School Resource Officers would be on the premises, but an official answer was not given at the meeting.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Claudette Smith told The Daily Sun Thursday that the department’s SROs are only assigned to public schools, not private.
Another concern was how student pick-up and drop-off might impact the neighborhood streets.
Frank said project engineers have designed a route and system that will have little impact on neighborhood traffic.
City staff concurred.
He said parents would enter the 4.5 acre church property from McGregor Street and stop along the southern side of the campus along Linear Park.
Teachers would then lead the students to the education wing while parents stay in the car. Parents would then exit onto Gill Street.
“That allows 54 cars instead of the 30 proposed and it will happen very quickly,” Frank said. “They also cycle the grades so that they are not all coming at one time.”
In the June 27 Planning Commission meeting, Frank said the church has 14 teachers prepared to contract with the school.
A more recent teacher count was not available.
The school’s official opening date could not be determined.
Initially, the church proposed the school to serve grades kindergarten through 12, but have since reduced it to K-5.
“I think cutting down the scope of the school overall is probably going help you a lot initially,” Mayor Lynne Matthews said. “If it grows, you come back and revise the plan as you go. For right now, I think this is a very viable plan for you.”
