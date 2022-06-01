PUNTA GORDA — With gas prices continuing to rise, Punta Gorda City Council members approved a 14 cent increase for mileage reimbursement rate for long-distance trips.
"We currently get reimbursed, at the city rates, 44 cents a mile," Mayor Lynne Matthews said at Wednesday's City Council meeting. "With the cost of fuel being (around) $4.75 a gallon now ... we are not even getting what the state’s allowable mileage allowance is."
For Charlotte County, gasbuddy.com showed gas prices ranging from $4.30 to $4.60 on Wednesday.
The "state allowable rate," set by the U.S. General Services Administration, is 58 cents per mile, according to city documents.
On Wednesday, the council approved increasing its reimbursement allowance to 58 cents per mile. Council members are reimbursed from the city's general fund.
Council members are given an annual $900 car allowance, but that only accounts for travel within 30 miles of the city.
Even with the allowance, Vice Mayor Debby Carey said she winds up spending money for local trips out of her own pocket.
"By the time you go to 45 ribbon cuttings and six dinners and all the other stuff we go to," she said. "I checked last year and, even at the end of the pandemic year, I spent $1,700 of my own money attending things or paying for things."
"The 14 cents more a mile will become very important when we go to things like Florida League of Cities conferences in Tallahassee or if we’re going to state legislature meetings," Matthews said.
Matthews said she wanted to make the mileage increase happen Wednesday due to an upcoming League of Cities event in Hollywood, Fla. The League of Cities is an organization that represents more than 400 Florida cities primarily from its home base in Tallahassee.
In addition to approving the gas hike, the City Council asked staff to consider creating a travel expense policy for council members. Over the years, they have just been included in the city employees policy.
City Manager Greg Murray said city staff will use the employee policy as a foundation for a new council policy.
That policy will be brought back before the City Council at a future meeting.
