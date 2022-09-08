Waste Management

Waste Management drivers head to their trucks. Punta Gorda residents will soon be paying more for trash collection.

PUNTA GORDA — The City Council voted on Wednesday to approve an increase in rates for solid waste removal, yard waste removal and recycling.

The vote passed unanimously, with no public comment offered to the Punta Gorda City Council despite healthy attendance.


