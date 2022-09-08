PUNTA GORDA — The City Council voted on Wednesday to approve an increase in rates for solid waste removal, yard waste removal and recycling.
The vote passed unanimously, with no public comment offered to the Punta Gorda City Council despite healthy attendance.
The rate increases were calculated to come to about 85 cents more per month for solid waste collection; about 15 cents added for yard waste, and 51 cents more for residential curbside recycling.
The overall increase for nonresidential waste removal customers was estimated to come to about a 5% increase.
All new rates are set to go into effect Oct. 1.
The document outlining the changes to the charge schedule provided some examples of the changes.
For instance, a single-family unit can expect a monthly bill increase from $17.60 to $18.60 for two weekly collections of up to four garbage cans and one weekly collection of up to three yard waste containers. The same unit will see a change of recycling from $6.45 per month to $6.96 for a weekly collection.
Multi-family residences receive different charge rates depending on whether they use individual cans or dumpster containers.
Multi-family units using individual garbage cans can expect to see monthly collection rates go from $12.45 to $13.30, along with a per-unit fee climbing from $5.15 to $5.30 regardless of whether it is occupied.
The collection provides for two pickups of up to four garbage cans each week and one pickup of yard waste each week; recycling follows the same schedule as single-family units.
For multi-family units using containers, the monthly charge will increase from $10.45 to $11.30, plus a per-unit charge increasing from $5.15 to $5.30, for two container collections and one yard waste collection each week. The recycling charge is also the same.
Owners of multi-family units can request that the per-unit rate be recalculated by providing a “current property survey” indicating the property’s total square footage of “pervious and impervious areas of the entire parcel owned.”
“Residential unit charges will be recalculated based upon each five thousand (5,000) square feet, or fraction thereof, of pervious area equaling one (1) five dollars and thirty cents ($5.30) charge,” the new Solid Waste collection schedule read. “The property owner(s) are responsible to provide the City with updated property surveys indicating location of and summarizing the square footage of pervious and impervious areas of the entire parcel owned in the event changes are made to existing structures.”
The updated pricing schedule also include rates for nonresidential waste pickups depending on collections per week.
The minimum charge in the Solid Waste law was raised from $23.79 to $24.98 per month.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.