PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda Council couldn't agree on downtown building heights Wednesday, but did decide the city needs a parking plan.
A majority of the five-member council wanted to cap building height at 80 feet and allow developers an option of on-site or off-site parking.
The minority, however, wanted the city to pursue researching and establishing a parking improvement plan that could enable off-site parking structures within the district before moving forward on height.
Mayor Lynne Matthews sought consensus.
"Before we can do anything else, we try to come up with some kind of a (parking) plan to move that forward?" she asked.
City Council members agreed directing city staff to research and bring a plan back to the council at a future meeting.
Since 2006, the city has more than doubled parking downtown, from 718 to 1,490 spaces, but council members say that is no longer enough as the area develops.
"Part of the problem with shopping downtown is there is no parking," Vice Mayor Debby Carey said. "I have been downtown a lot of times where I could not find parking and ended up just going home instead of eating out."
At Wednesday's meeting, city staff presented the latest in a series of proposed changes for the city’s land development regulations in the downtown area.
The LDR first draft detailed different parking options downtown such as a builder including on-site parking of their development or the city developing off-site parking structures.
Those parking garages could be developed through public private partnerships with a builder or with Charlotte County.
The county owns both the Charlotte County Justice Center and the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center within the district, where parking structures could be developed.
If a developer builds on-site parking, it could affect their building height needs.
Building height has been the overarching issue since the city began revising its LDRs in 2019, with residents saying taller buildings — over 80 feet, for example — would ruin the city's small town charm.
City Council Member Melissa Lockhart suggested capping the building height at 80 feet and allowing a developer to decide between on- or off-site parking.
Matthews and Carey agreed.
"I know we don’t have 100% consensus on this, but we have a majority looking at doing a maximum all-in height restriction of 80 feet with no community benefits and no variances," Matthews said.
An April 20 city staff presentation proposed a community benefits program that would allow buildings up to 80 feet in some areas if the developer provided benefits such as public improvements, boating amenities, and others.
The city's current code allows builders to pursue height variances to construct buildings beyond the 50-foot limit.
Council Members Jaha Cummings and Mark Kurharski thought they were rushing to a decision.
"I don’t think it’s just as easy to say you can do off-street parking or this other thing," Kuharski said. "There's more to it. That (parking plan) has to be part of it. It can’t be done in a vacuum or we are going to wind up exactly where we are today (with parking). We have to look at this thing holistically."
Cummings agreed, adding the city needs to examine possible public private partnerships in order to build new parking structures.
"We need to explore the possibilities of PPPs and the actual numbers of actually doing this and this way we could come up with the height," he said. "The height a lot of the time has to do with parking, but if we don’t address parking then we’ve just killed everything from the beginning."
