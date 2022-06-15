PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda voters have final say this November if City Council members should get longer terms and higher salaries.
Currently, members are limited to two-year terms and earn around $15,000 a year, with the mayor making around $16,900.
At Wednesday's meeting, the City Council approved submitting referendum questions regarding these topics, and two others, to the county Supervisor of Elections office.
From there, the four proposed amendments will be placed on the Nov. 8 General Election ballot for Punta Gorda voters.
The questions are part of a report by the Charter Review Committee. The seven-member independent committee makes recommendations for amendments to the charter, which dictates how a city government operates.
BALLOT QUESTION No. 1
The amendment asks if there should be an extension of council member terms to four years instead of the current two-year term.
The second part of the amendment asks if the city should stagger elections to run on even-numbered years instead of both odd- and even-numbered years as it does now.
The change would put those elections in conjunction with Charlotte County, state and national elections.
To do so, a one-time term extension would be necessary for current council members representing District 3, Mark Kuharski, and District 5, Melissa Lockhart, until 2024.
Both Kuharski and Lockhart were elected to the council last year after running unopposed.
"I had several (residents) inquire about the legality of extending somebody’s term by referendum when they were voted for a two-year term (and) to suddenly give them extra years just to make it convenient for the calendar," Vice Mayor Debby Carey said.
City Attorney David Levin said the charter, essentially, is the law of the city.
"The charter is the city’s constitution and the charter is really in control of the members of the public who vote for approval of the charter amendments," City Attorney David Levin said. "So, if it’s the will of the people to amend the charter as provided, which would result in an extension of the terms, then it is legal to do so."
BALLOT QUESTION No. 2
The amendment asks voters if salaries should increase to 30%, and the mayor’s salary to 35%, of county commissioner salaries.
For 2022, council members will have earned around $15,000 a year, with the mayor making around $16,900. Salaries are updated annually.
Currently, commissioners make around $75,000 a year.
The proposed City Council salaries would increase to around $22,000 for council members and $25,500 for the mayor, according to the committee’s report.
BALLOT QUESTION No. 3
The amendment asks if the city should have the Charlotte County canvassing board survey the city’s election results when those elections coincide with the county, state and federal elections.
The amendment also asks voters to approve a canvassing board consisting of the mayor, the supervisor of elections, and the city clerk for city-only elections.
Currently, the city’s canvassing board consists of the mayor and city clerk, but also the city manager.
BALLOT QUESTION No. 4
The fourth amendment question focuses more on correcting misleading or conflicting language in the charter.
At the June 1 City Council meeting, Charter Review Committee member Nancy Prafke explained there is conflicting language on when elected council members should be sworn in.
The charter states that council members should be sworn into office at the first meeting after the election; however, in another area it states that they should be sworn in after votes are certified.
“We have clarified the language that council members are seated after the results are certified," she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.