PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda City Council members could be looking at longer terms going forward, as well as bigger salaries.
Currently, members are limited to two-year terms. The city’s Charter Review Committee approved amending Punta Gorda’s charter to allow for the term extension Monday to establish four-year term limits.
But nothing is official until Punta Gorda voters have their say later this year.
"We have to have this done before the June 1 City Council meeting," committee member Nancy Prafke said.
She said ballot questions have to be approved by the City Council.
Prafke wrapped eight years of service as a Punta Gorda City Council member in November. In that time, she also served as mayor.
Consisting of seven members, the independent Charter Review Committee makes recommendations that define the organization, powers, functions and essential procedures of city government.
"When I looked at public comments from past meetings, the very first public comment was to go to four-year terms so I wanted to make sure that was in there," committee member Derek Rooney said.
The second referendum item up for consideration is mayoral and council member salaries.
"After thoughtful consideration and review of similarly sized communities, the committee is recommending an increase in the salaries of the mayor and council to 35% and 30%, respectively, of the salaries of the County Commissioners set by statute," Rooney said.
Council members currently make around $13,900 with the mayor making around $15,665. Charlotte County commissioners earn around $73,000 a year.
"While this represents a significant increase, complexity of the role and time commitments of the elected members have similarly increased in the six years since the last increase," Rooney said.
The committee met five times beginning in December to consider amendments to the municipal charter for Punta Gorda. At each of its meetings, the committee invited and received public comment as to potential changes to the charter and consideration of proposals under review.
Other ballot questions include making election dates coincide with the county and state elections.
"Municipal elections shall be held the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November of every even-numbered year in which elections are called for by the charter beginning in November 2022," states the proposed ballot question.
"The implementation of this change in election years shall require a one-time term extension for current elected council members in Districts 3 and 5 until November 2024," Rooney wrote in a 2022 Charter Review Committee report.
The committee recommended shifting the city’s election to an even-year schedule beginning in 2022 because of the higher turnout associated with presidential and gubernatorial elections.
A third referendum item for consideration is to have the local county canvassing board certify the city’s election results.
"Given the proposed change to even-year elections, the city would be able to take advantage of the Supervisor of Election’s certification of the general election without need to separately canvass results," Rooney wrote.
In the event of a municipal-only special election, the city’s canvassing board would approve election results.
