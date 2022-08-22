Punta Gorda City Hall

The Punta Gorda City Hall at 326 W. Marion Ave. Currently, city hall and the City Council Chambers are being renovated. The City Council meetings are being held in the Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum at 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.

PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda City Council will hear the final reading of a referendum Wednesday that could allow tax exemptions for new businesses wanting to come into the city.

At the meeting, the City Council will have the option to approve a referendum question regarding the exemption to be added to the Nov. 8 election ballot.


