The Punta Gorda City Hall at 326 W. Marion Ave. Currently, city hall and the City Council Chambers are being renovated. The City Council meetings are being held in the Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum at 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda City Council will hear the final reading of a referendum Wednesday that could allow tax exemptions for new businesses wanting to come into the city.
At the meeting, the City Council will have the option to approve a referendum question regarding the exemption to be added to the Nov. 8 election ballot.
If approved Wednesday, the final decision will be up to voters.
The meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Gulf Theater inside the Military Heritage Museum at 900 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda.
The idea of an economic development tax exemption would be to incentivize new businesses and developments to build and annex into the city.
Expansion of current businesses could also be considered for exemptions.
Businesses would have to meet certain qualifications that would be set by the City Council.
If voters approve the referendum, they would only be giving the City Council authority to consider tax break incentives for businesses in the future.
“What this does is give the City Council authority to use new ad valorem tax as an incentive for economic development purposes,” City Manager Greg Murray said at a July 6 City Council meeting. “Council can then discuss incentive possibilities.”
Those decisions would then go through the city’s public hearing process for potential council approval.
“If this ordinance passed, anything that would come up would come before council to be discussed in public and voted on in public,” Council Member Mark Kuharski said at the July 6 meeting, adding that the process will be completely transparent.
This is not the first time the city has had such an exemption.
Charlotte County had it on the 2010 ballot for referendum where it was approved by voters. The city then piggybacked on the county’s exemption program a few years later.
Statewide, the exemption option is set to expire in 10 years.
“Given that piggyback, the city implemented several economic development incentives at the time, using new ad valorem tax, including an annexation provision (program) that allowed for the first two years to be at 50%,” Murray said.
The city’s exemption option expired in August 2020 when the county’s did. The county did not renew, so the city’s option ended.
“This is not something new, this is something that the city has had for many years in the past; it just expired,” Kuharski said.
Murray added that if the city’s 2022 referendum passed, it would still be set with a 10-year expiration date per Florida statute.
At the July 6 meeting, City Attorney David Levin said the exemption option is allowed through Florida statute.
“This is not unique to the county or city,” he added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.