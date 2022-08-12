PUNTA GORDA — Parking remains a big concern for some local residents regarding development plans for the downtown City Marketplace in Punta Gorda.
"One space per residential unit? That’s going to be 400 cars that don’t have a place to park in that development," Punta Gorda resident Bob Fritz said at Friday's city Development Review Committee meeting.
Ohio-based company Geis Real Estate looks to rezone the City Marketplace, a 5.61-acre property, from city center to a planned development that could consist of almost 30,000 square feet of rentable retail and office use.
It would also include 406 residential units on the 5.61 acres, according to city documents.
Downtown Punta Gorda parking has been an issue for years, especially during winter and spring when seasonal residents are visiting.
The City Marketplace property has been vacant for almost two decades since Hurricane Charley in 2004 destroyed businesses at the location.
The property lies north of West Marion Avenue, east of Taylor Street, west of northbound State Road 41, and south of West Retta Esplanade.
The plans are "a disaster," Fritz said during DRC public comments.
"It’s going to affect every property value in Punta Gorda when people can’t park or come into the city because there is no parking (due to this development)," he said.
The city's DRC approved the plans Friday, but the rezoning proposal still has to go through the city's Planning Commission and the City Council.
At Friday's meeting, city engineering manager Linda Sposito was concerned about the company's proposal to close a portion of West Retta Esplanade along the northern boundary of the City Marketplace property.
"This will have to be looked into further in the permitting process to determine if it can acceptable," Sposito said.
Geis representatives did not comment on the concern.
Representatives also declined comment to The Daily Sun.
The DRC is a staff technical review only.
The company's plans also call for an outdoor market area and “project amenities.”
Geis also hopes to use of a strip of land owned by the city’s community redevelopment agency along West Retta Esplanade on the project’s northern boundary.
The CRA is a taxing district established for carrying out redevelopment activities throughout the city’s Historic District along Charlotte Harbor.
Geis representatives are asking to purchase that strip in exchange for granting a public easement on the corner of West Marion Avenue and Taylor Street for the city’s annual Christmas tree lighting event and display.
In the rezoning proposal, the company states that some of the buildings do exceed the city’s current maximum height of 60 feet, reaching a max of 70 feet above the base flood elevation.
Part of the need for taller buildings is to accommodate parking under the buildings, which raises the height, according to the company's proposal.
With its current code, the City Council does have the ability to approve the additional height through the planned development zoning process.
The City Council is in the process of rewriting that code, having just given input on the first draft of its future land development regulations.
Building height has been the overarching issue since the city began revising its LDRs in 2019, with residents saying taller buildings — over 80 feet, for example — would ruin the city’s small town charm.
In June, a majority of the City Council agreed to cap the building height at 80 feet. The LDR rewrite still has to come back before City Council as a final draft before any changes can officially take place.
Some residents would rather see a park downtown rather than more development.
Over the summer, resident Gary Skillicorn gathered nearly 1,000 signatures for a petition encouraging the city purchase the property to create a new park.
“I’m certainly disappointed that nothing could be put together ... not even a compromise to pursue a park there,” Skillicorn told The Daily Sun.
He added that the petition effort was brought to a halt with the Geis rezoning application.
“The city has to process that application,” Skillicorn said. “Any consideration of the park is probably lost unless the developer wanted to do something.”
More discussion and decisions are necessary before any official development begins.
A Planning Commission public hearing has been set for 2 p.m., Aug. 22 at the Military Heritage Museum Gulf Theater.
Public hearings are also set for the City Council for 9 a.m., Sept. 7, and 9 a.m. Sept. 21. Both will be held at the Military Heritage Museum Gulf Theater.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.