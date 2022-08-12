PG downtown marketplace plans

A conceptual site development graphic provided by Geis Companies of the City Marketplace in downtown Punta Gorda. The Ohio-based company has requested a rezoning of the area to develop a mixed-use, commercial and residential, area in the city’s downtown.

PUNTA GORDA — Parking remains a big concern for some local residents regarding development plans for the downtown City Marketplace in Punta Gorda.

"One space per residential unit? That’s going to be 400 cars that don’t have a place to park in that development," Punta Gorda resident Bob Fritz said at Friday's city Development Review Committee meeting.

Punta Gorda resident Bob Fritz speaks out against development plans for the city's downtown marketplace at Friday's Development Review Committee meeting. 


A rendering provided by Geis Companies of the City Marketplace in downtown Punta Gorda. The mixed-use project will consist of almost 30,000 square feet of rentable retail and office use, along with 406 residential units and other amenities.

