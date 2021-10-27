PUNTA GORDA — Five cases of Punta Gorda’s sign code enforcement will be stayed pending the court battle surrounding them.
The Code Enforcement Board voted Wednesday morning to grant a stay of enforcement for four cases against Andrew Sheets and one case against Richard Massey, following a request from City Attorney David Levin.
Both Sheets and Massey have challenged the city’s sign code limiting indecent language, claiming that it violates the First Amendment.
Both men appeared at the meeting and seemed prepared to make their defenses. When the board voted to grant the stay of enforcement, however, they both promptly left the meeting.
“See you in court!” Massey said.
The Punta Gorda City Council approved the local ordinance June 2, restricting the use of offensive language on signs or clothing in public places that can easily be viewed by persons under the age of 17.
The law defines “offensive language” to include “fighting words,” “indecent speech” or “obscene,” as well as anything that would “depict or describe sexual or excretory activities or organs in a manner that is offensive as measured by contemporary community standards.”
A challenge to the local law is currently on appeal to the 20th Judicial Circuit Court.
Levin previously told the City Council that the stay in enforcement would save the city legal fees in these cases until the court challenge was resolved.
“It would not prevent the city from enforcing the law against new violations,” Levin said to members of the Code Enforcement Board on Wednesday.
While Sheets and Massey did not speak as part of the meeting, another local resident stepped up during the meeting’s public comment period.
Jeff Lustig, who said he lives across the river in the Charlotte Harbor/Port Charlotte area, expressed his own views on the propriety of regulating speech.
“Who decides what community standards are in Punta Gorda?” asked Lustig.
To illustrate his point, Lustig brought in a copy of Gloria Steinem’s book, “The Truth Will Set You Free, But First It Will Piss You Off!” and displayed it at the meeting.
He read the title of the book out loud — after asking if he could after displaying it — and then asked if a nearby Punta Gorda Police Department officer or Code Enforcement officers would now issue him a citation for doing so in a public place.
The officer, whose nametag read A. Russell, replied: “You can’t complain on yourself. Sorry.”
Members of the Code Enforcement Board allowed Lustig to speak for some time before pointing out that the City Council would be the more appropriate avenue to discuss the law.
“This is not the forum to bring that up,” board Chairman Henry Bauman said.
