PUNTA GORDA — Development plans for Punta Gorda’s long-vacant downtown City Marketplace will be under review at an upcoming meeting.
The plans, submitted by Geis Real Estate, will be presented during the city’s Development Review Committee session.
The meeting begins at 8 a.m. Friday at the Military Heritage Museum Gulf Theater, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
Geis looks to rezone the 5.61-acre property from city center to a planned development.
The mixed-use project will consist of almost 30,000 square feet of rentable retail and office use, along with 406 residential units on the 5.61 acres, according to city documents.
An outdoor market area and “project amenities” are listed in the plans, as well.
Site plans also show use of a strip of land owned by the city’s community redevelopment agency along West Retta Esplanade on the project’s northern boundary.
The CRA is a taxing district established for carrying out redevelopment activities throughout the city’s Historic District along Charlotte Harbor.
Geis representatives are asking to purchase that strip in exchange for granting a public easement on the corner of West Marion Avenue and Taylor Street for the city’s annual Christmas tree lighting event and display.
In the rezoning proposal, the company states that some of the buildings do exceed the city’s current maximum height of 60 feet, reaching a max of 70 feet above the base flood elevation.
Part of the need for taller buildings is to accommodate parking under the buildings, which raises the height, according to the proposal.
With its code, the City Council does have the ability to approve the additional height through the planned development zoning process.
The City Council is in the process of rewriting that code, having just given input on the first draft of its future land development regulations.
Over the summer, resident Gary Skillicorn gathered nearly 1,000 signatures for a petition encouraging the city purchase the property to create a new park.
“I’m certainly disappointed that nothing could be put together ... not even a compromise to pursue a park there,” Skillicorn said.
He added that the petition effort was brought to a halt with the Geis rezoning application.
“The city has to process that application,” Skillicorn said. “Any consideration of the park is probably lost unless the developer wanted to do something.”
Assistant City Manager Melissa Reichert told The Daily Sun that most applications, including rezoning applications, are first scheduled for DRC review.
“DRC is staff technical review only,” she said. “Full development plans are required for a full DRC review and approval prior to the submittal of a building permit application.”
A Planning Commission public hearing has been set for 2 p.m., Aug. 22 at the Military Heritage Museum Gulf Theater.
Public hearings are also set for the City Council for 9 a.m., Sept. 7, and 9 a.m. Sept. 21. Both will be held at the Military Heritage Museum Gulf Theater.
