PUNTA GORDA — How many yard signs are too many?
For Punta Gorda Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews, 17 within a three-mile radius.
“I just think we need to do something about this because it’s become a huge problem, again,” Matthews said at the Jan. 8 City Council meeting. “It happens every year (around) this time when (it’s) high season and there are a lot of properties for sale. Seventeen open house signs at 2:30 on a Sunday afternoon was a little much.”
CITY’S SIGN ORDINANCE
The city’s current sign ordinance restricts placement of open house signs in right-of-way areas such as along city streets, driveway accesses, crosswalks, railroads, and other areas deeded as public property.
Only one open house sign can be placed on private property of the home that’s for sale during the open house and can’t exceed 3 sq. ft. in width and 36 inches in height.
Despite these restrictions, open house signs have been popping up in public right-of-way areas over the weekends when the city’s code enforcement officers aren’t working.
“I would like to see us enforce the ordinance or get rid of (it) because the realtors have been told time and time again that they are not allowed to do this and they know no one is following them around and enforcing it,” Matthews said. “They (the realtors) are abusing the privilege. In some cases, they get fined and they pay it and continue on. We are not doing enough to stop the problem.”
THE FINES
Currently the city charges a $100 fine for the first offense, $200 for the second offense. Raising these fines is one idea in the works for updating the ordinance.
“Should we consider raising the fine,” said Mayor Nancy Prafke.
“I think the fact that we have to put our staff on the job on the weekends should be justification (for raising the fines),” said City Council Member Debby Carey.
CODE ENFORCEMENT
Another effort to limit the signs is staffing code enforcement officers on the weekend instead of just during the week.
“We have discussed (this) with our staff and we are doing a little bit of flex time with our code enforcement officers to allow some weekend work,” said Lisa Hannon, the city’s zoning official. “We are not going to announce the weekends or days we will do this but it will probably be twice a month right now.”
Hannon also said that the city does send out letters every year to the area’s board of realtors.
“We do our best to educate them,” Hannon said. “We can’t cite them unless we see it and have first-hand knowledge of it but we are working on getting that.”
THE REALTORS
Despite their best efforts to inform their group − with membership in the thousands − Bill Dryburgh, president of the board for the Realtors of Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port-DeSoto, said there are still a few “bad apples out there” that don’t follow the rules.
“We have told them countless times not to do it,” Dryburgh told the Sun. “The problem is that there is roughly 1,600 members and you get some people, like in any organization, that don’t listen. It sends a bad message to all the agents that are abiding by the ordinance and doing the right thing.”
Dryburgh said that he thought increasing the fines in the ordinance might help cut down on the problem.
“I think that when you hit somebody in the pocket book, sometimes it’s a wake up call that, ‘Hey, I better start listening to what everybody has been telling me and do the right thing by not doing that’,” Dryburgh said.
GOING FORWARD
The sign ordinance changes could also have an impact on political signs, among others.
“We will come up with something that is a more reasonable amount (of fine) with a little more teeth and bring it back to you,” City Manager Howard Kunik told city council members on Dec. 8.
