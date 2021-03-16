PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda Council looks to add the city's name to a list of local governments urging state legislators to declare May 20 as Florida Emancipation Day and to recognize it as an official state holiday.
Two bills − Senate Bill 490 and House Bill 185 − have been proposed at the state level to name the Texas holiday Juneteenth, or June 19, as Florida Emancipation Day even though the historically accurate date of slavery becoming illegal in Florida was a month earlier.
At today's meeting, the City Council will discuss a resolution of support for the movement, initiated by the Florida Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials − a nonprofit, public policy and educational institute associated with the Florida League of Cities.
Fort Myers, Lakeland, Bartow and Tallahassee have already passed similar resolutions.
The League of Cities is a group of municipalities providing tools and training programs for local officials.
"There have been efforts to undermine Florida’s standing as a state and adopt Texas’ state holiday as Florida’s," said City Council Member Jaha Cummings. "Texas Emancipation Day was one month after Florida’s and does not hold any national significance as a universal Emancipation day, because people remained enslaved in Delaware, Kentucky, and New Jersey until the 13th Amendment was ratified on Dec. 6, 1865."
On May 20, 1865, Union Brigadier Gen. Edward McCook received the surrender of Florida’s Confederate troops, after which he read the Emancipation Proclamation from the steps of the city’s Knott House in Tallahassee, ending slavery in the state.
Although President Abraham Lincoln had signed the proclamation in 1863, Florida didn’t proclaim the emancipation until two years later — 11 days after the end of the Civil War.
"It's important to comprehensively and accurately represent Florida’s state history," City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert told The Daily Sun. "If Florida establishes Florida’s Emancipation Day as May 20, this creates a state holiday that celebrates the past, present and future of Black economic liberation and those who works towards that liberation."
Today's meeting begins at 9 a.m. at Council Chambers, 326 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda, and is being broadcast live on the city’s YouTube page or at bit.ly/2YiCqnY.
Due to attendance limitations, city staff is accepting written citizen comments through the city manager’s email (citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com) to be read during the meeting.
"Why is a Texas holiday on the verge of becoming a Florida holiday," said Martha Bireda, Cummings mother and executive director of the Blanchard House Museum of African-American History and Culture of Charlotte County in Punta Gorda. "To have the Texas holiday of June 19 as a Florida holiday is incorrect and inaccurate history."
