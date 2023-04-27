Damage to a seawall in Punta Gorda

Some Punta Gorda seawalls, like this one from 2021, were damaged long before Hurricane Ian. 

Dillon Kost, project manager, for Gorman Marine

Dillon Kost, project manager for Gorman Marine, explains the company has barges and other equipment to install seawalls Thursday at the Punta Gorda City Council meeting at the Charlotte County Event and Conference Center.

PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda City Council approved three contracts totaling $26 million Thursday to repair seawalls damaged by Hurricane Ian.

Council members discussed concerns about how the Punta Gorda Isles and Burnt Store Isles seawalls will be repaired. City staff is making the seawalls to be installed. 


   

