Dillon Kost, project manager for Gorman Marine, explains the company has barges and other equipment to install seawalls Thursday at the Punta Gorda City Council meeting at the Charlotte County Event and Conference Center.
PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda City Council approved three contracts totaling $26 million Thursday to repair seawalls damaged by Hurricane Ian.
Council members discussed concerns about how the Punta Gorda Isles and Burnt Store Isles seawalls will be repaired. City staff is making the seawalls to be installed.
City Council member Mark Kuharski said he didn't want any contractors hoisting the prefabricated seawalls over anyone's home, or see any homeowner's landscape trampled by heavy equipment.
"You are not going through my yard to get to my neighbor's seawall," he said. "I don't believe anyone would allow it to happen."
Dillon Kost, project manager for Gorman Marine, which was awarded a $14 million contract, repeatedly said the company didn't want to destroy anyone's property.
"We are going to be doing this work for a year and a half," he said. "It's our intent to leave property in the same condition as we found it … We will not have our heavy equipment running over landscape. We will need to work between houses."
Kuharski doesn't want to see land torn up.
"I would rather see all of the work done by a barge," Kuharski said. "Would it change the bid if we want the work done by water only and not by land?"
Kost said Gorman Marine has barges, cranes and other aquatic equipment needed to do the job. However, heavy equipment can be brought in by land to do repairs in areas with vacant lots.
Vice Mayor Melissa Lockhart said the City Council shouldn't be telling the contractors how to do their work.
Kuharski and Mayor Lynne Matthews said they were ensuring the homeowners wouldn't be impacted by the repairs.
Kost said his staff visited the sites to determine how the work could be done.
The city estimates 75% of funding will come from the Federal Emergency Management Administration in reimbursements, the state will pay about 12%, and the city's canal maintenance fund will pay about 12%.
City Manager Greg Murray said staff is working with FEMA to determine if the agency will fund repaired seawalls from Hurricane Irma that were damaged again by Ian.
Murray said staff works closely with FEMA on the restoration. There are still some inspections that have to be made by FEMA. However, work can begin in the next 30 days he said.
Council members voted 4-1 to award the three contracts to different marine construction companies. Council member Bill Dryburgh voted against it, but didn't explain why.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.