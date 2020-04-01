PUNTA GORDA — One could call it a ghost town Wednesday at the City Council meeting in Punta Gorda due to the coronavirus pandemic and social-distancing.
Only 10 people were allowed in the City Council Chambers at a time, a room that normally fits 65 at capacity. City staff and people involved in the agenda items mostly stood in the lobby or sat outside the building.
The City Council members distanced themselves on the dais, and City Manager Howard Kunik and City Attorney David Levin, among others, came in and out of the chambers speaking from podiums on opposite sides of the room as the City Council went through the agenda items.
"It is April Fool's Day and no fooling (here), this is a very different City Council meeting today," said Mayor Nancy Prafke.
Despite the new regulations regarding coronavirus, some work was accomplished.
Annexation & assisted living
The City Council approved an ordinance that will allow 16-plus acres to be annexed into the city. The property − owned by Burnt Store ALF-MC, an authorized agent for the Burnt Store Presbyterian Church − is planned for development of a new assisted living facility on Burnt Store Road near the church.
The 96-bed facility has been in the works for years now. Mueller Development Group of Cape Coral is developing the property and still plans to break ground on construction at the property this summer, as of this report.
"Definitely this summer (we plan on breaking ground)," MDG President George Mueller, Jr., told the Sun. "We have planned for June 1 to break ground but that could change with the way the world is right now."
If that timeline stays on track, the facility could open by the fall of 2021, Mueller said.
New impact fees get a grace period
There was talk Wednesday of delaying a new impact fee ordinance in Punta Gorda in light of the coronavirus.
Instead, the City Council decided to keep the effective May 20 date of the fees but to allow a 60-day grace period for developers within the city limits.
An ordinance was approved by the City Council Feb. 19 that set up a new impact fee rate for parks, mobility and public safety development impact fees.
Impact fees are placed on new or proposed developments to pay the city’s costs of providing public services for a new development.
Currently, if someone wanted to build a 2,500-square-foot, single-family home, the total city impact fee would be around $1,273. With this increase, the total city impact fee to develop a single-family home of the same square footage would be around $3,820.
The last time the city increased its impact fees was in 2012.
