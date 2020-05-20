PUNTA GORDA — The question of how Punta Gorda should regulate yard signs remains unanswered despite a lengthy debate among City Council members Wednesday.
The conversation stems back to January when council members expressed concerns over an abundance of Realtor open house signs in the city’s rights of way.
At Wednesday’s meeting, city staff presented the working draft of a new sign code that included a variety of sign regulations. The most notable being yard sign restrictions.
Ultimately, the City Council took no real action, requesting feedback from the community as the next step in a long process.
THE PROPOSAL
Proposed regulations for yard signs, such as Realtor and political signs:
Size restrictions
No more than 4 square feet in area
No more than 6 feet in height
Placement
Must be at least 10 feet from the edge of the pavement
No more than four signs per parcel will be allowed
THE PROBLEM(S)
“I’ve had a lot of resident pushback on this,” said Mayor Nancy Prafke. “Four square feet is too much, the number of signs (per parcel) is too much and the height is too much. They no problem with 10 feet from the pavement.”
Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews took issue with both the size and the amount of signs possible in considering the upcoming election campaign cycle.
“My concern with this (proposal) is that in a major election cycle like this one (this year) is going to be, we have everything from a presidential campaign on down to the City Council (as well as state constitution amendments, judge elections, etc.). We’re saying that if you want to support the three City Council candidates and your president candidate of choice than that is all you can put in your yard.”
As it currently stands, the proposed working draft also requires property owners to have permits from the city for their yard signs.
“For a yard sign you have to have a permit? That’s crazy,” Matthews said. “Absolutely not.”
THE SOLUTION (to be determined)
“These are all issues to get feedback on from the neighborhoods and then (city staff can) bring it back (to us),” Prafke said. “It’s going to take quite a while to do this, so the likelihood of us passing and enacting anything prior to the upcoming election cycle is slim to none. We can also decide not to adopt anything until after so we don’t interfere with election cycle.”
IN OTHER NEWS
Gill Street parking
The City Council approved a motion Wednesday to restrict parking on Gill Street outside the First United Methodist Church to only the west side of the street, closest to the church.
Previously, parking on both sides was permitted.
Tripoli Blvd. speed change
The speed limit of 30 mph on a section of Tripoli Boulevard in the Burnt Store Isles neighborhood of Punta Gorda will be reduced to 25 mph going forward.
The City Council unanimously voted to reduce the limit as the first step of more to come in managing heavy commercial traffic on the residential roadway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.