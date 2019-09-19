PUNTA GORDA — Residents might be looking at an increase in their property taxes in the new fiscal year.
At a public hearing this week — the second of two on the city’s budget for Fiscal Year 2019/2020 — the city council approved a final millage rate of 3.4337 mills, up from 3.1969 — the city’s rate for the past six years.
What this could mean for some property owners, is that for homesteaded homes valued at $150,000 last year, there could be a property tax increase of $33, city spokesperson Melissa Reichert said.
A $79 increase could be possible for homesteaded homes valued at $300,000 last year.
“As a retiree, I look at increases like that and in a few years ... I won’t be able to live here,” said Punta Gorda resident George Wood at the hearing. “It’s alarming.”
Why is the change being proposed?
The change comes so the city can better match its current revenues with its current expenditures, according to city Financial Director Kristin Simeone.
“(This will help) to fund the city’s paving program, drainage improvement program ... there were some service level changes that were improved for increasing public safety and engineering, body cams for our police department and information, as well technical improvements and additional staff,” Simeone said
Simeone said the increased rate will help the city fund emergency vehicles and fleet equipment replacements, as well as to improve the city’s general fund operating reserve.
“We operate our staff at a much lower rate than we did in 2008,” said council member Gary Wein, “and we have not been able to replenish our reserves since that financial crisis to what is considered standard. But we have a government that is ran very lean and very efficient given the opportunities we have.
What’s next?
The next step requires the city to certify the millage rate through eTRIM and provide the appropriate reporting to TRIM, according to Reichert.
ETRIM is the Florida Department of Revenue’s Internet-based system for completing and submitting documents for Florida’s Truth-in-Millage, which sets the statutory requirements all taxing authorities must follow when levying a millage, including all notices and budget hearing requirements, according to the department’s website.
The proposed fiscal year 2020 budget for Punta Gorda — almost $130 million — will be available Oct. 1, Reichert said.
Charlotte County will then issue the tax bills in November.
