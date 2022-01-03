PUNTA GORDA — With a population jump of a few thousand people in a decade, Punta Gorda is reexamining its five voting districts.
At Wednesday's meeting, the City Council will consider adjusting the boundaries of some of those districts.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at Council Chambers, 326 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda, and will be broadcast live on the city’s YouTube page or at bit.ly/3FRUubw.
Assistant City Manager Melissa Reichert said not much would change for residents other than some voters' precincts and polling locations.
Punta Gorda also uses an at-large election system, meaning voters of the entire city elect all members of the City Council as opposed to district-based voting.
The City Charter — defining the powers, functions and procedures of city government — requires that council members "divide the city into districts of contiguous territory as nearly equal in population as practical" based on U.S. Census data every 10 years, according to city documents.
The current district boundaries were adopted in 2012 based on the 2010 U.S. Census noting a city population of 16,641.
The 2020 Census showed that Punta Gorda's population had increased to 19,471.
Reichert said that District 2's boundaries would not change, and District 1 would only have a minimal change.
"The largest boundary changes were to Districts 3, 4 and 5," Reichert said. "These districts had the largest deviations from the target population with their existing boundaries."
Reichert explained the district boundaries would be "shifting," as opposed to expanding.
To allow for equal district representation, the 2020 population of 19,471 was divided by five council districts for a target population of 3,894 per district, according to city documents.
For the target population, the city also set a goal deviation margin of plus-or-minus 3%, or 117 people.
"The proposed map minimizes the size and geographic area of district boundary changes (and) balances the population between the five districts," Reichert said.
If the City Council approves the recommended adjustments, Reichert said the City Council District map will be amended and the changes will be effective for the 2022 election cycle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.