PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda City Council approved an ordinance Wednesday declaring a state of local emergency as a result of coronavirus.
“This is something that we’ve done a few times,” said City Manager Howard Kunik. “We’re quite good at this when it comes to hurricanes but we are in uncharted territory here ... this is a little different.”
What does this mean?
It provides the city of Punta Gorda with the opportunity to set up a “project code,” according to Kunik.
“Within the city staff for emergency preparedness, we (can) track everything and if our local governments are going to get reimbursed at some point in time we will have that information available,” Kunik said.
The declaration waives procedures normally required of local governments, allowing them to take action to ensure the health, safety and welfare of the community, among other duties that might be necessary during that time.
“This gives city administration the authority to make decisions ... standard procurement policies are replaced by the emergency procurement policy and it allows the city to be potentially eligible for federal or state aid should it become available,” City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert told the Sun.
How long will the declaration last?
Until further notice, according to Kunik.
“We will do what we’ve done in storm events and have an update online of what all of our departments are doing,” Kunik said.
Will the City Council meetings go on as scheduled?
Yes. Some board and committee meetings will be cancelled for the remainder of the month. The next City Council meeting is planned for April 1.
“We will be notifying the board (and committee) members of the cancellations through March and then will have to get with them again or tell them until further notice (going forward),” said City Clerk Karen Smith at the meeting.
“All meetings and boards will not be held until further notice with the exception of City Council,” Reichert told the Sun. “The City Council decided to keep holding City Council meetings to keep the business of the city moving forward. Measures are in place to increase social distancing as we work through this situation.”
Updates on what meetings will be had are available at the city’s website (ci.punta-gorda.fl.us).
What is the Punta Gorda Fire Department doing?
“We’ve done changes in our process,” said Punta Gorda Fire Chief Ray Briggs. “Our stations are sanitized three times a day. (Our crew) wipes down all of our surfaces and panic hardware and all those sorts of things. We have to keep our folks healthy to ensure that our workforce is ready to go.”
The second side of it is through public education, according to Briggs.
“There is a lot of good information out there,” Briggs said. “Our position is that we really want to be the calm in this storm (and so far) it’s working fairly well.”
What is the Punta Gorda Police Department doing?
“We’ve taken a lot of precautions,” said PGPD Chief Pam Davis. “The big thing about (our) first-responders is that we do need to make sure we can protect them as much as possible because we need them here and don’t want to see things spread quickly.”
