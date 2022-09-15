PUNTA GORDA — Some Punta Gorda Isles residents aren't happy with a $300 assessment fee jump for seawall and canal maintenance in Punta Gorda.
"How come this came as such a surprise?" PGI resident David Manolakos said at Tuesday's city budget hearing, adding that he's lived in PGI for 40 years.
"It’s a 46% increase," he said. "This wasn’t foreseen? How did it come like this? We should have had better planning."
PGI resident David Pflanz added he thought the increase was a huge amount for one year.
But city officials say the new rate has been discussed publicly for months and is necessary due to the canals' aging seawalls and construction cost increases.
At Tuesday's budget hearing, the City Council approved increasing the annual assessment fee to $950 from last year's $650 for PGI.
The city's canal maintenance division maintains seawalls and dredging of canals, among other tasks, located within the Punta Gorda Isles and Burnt Store Isles canal districts.
"We maintain the city seawall, canal, mangroves and we take that cost and we split it per lot just like if we maintain the roads and parks," City Manager Greg Murray said. "We split that ad valorem tax, and that’s based upon the accessible tax base, that pays that. You are part of the canal district that the city owns and maintains and we split that based on the number of lots that are on the canal."
Approximately 12,000 linear feet of seawalls are replaced every year.
City Financial Director Kristin Simeone said an outside contractor recently conducted a study on both districts.
In Taylor Engineering's 2021 Seawall Materials & Methods Feasibility Study, 86,445 linear feet of the walls were considered to be fair and 5,836 to be moderate of the approximate 479,751 linear feet of wall evaluated within PGI.
The study also showed that 1,118 linear feet were in serious condition with 172 linear feet rated as failing in PGI.
A “serious” rating meant that a loss of section, deterioration, spalling or scour have seriously affected the wall’s primary structural components and that local failures are possible.
A “failure” rating meant that there was complete failure of the wall’s primary structural elements.
Of the approximate 95,042 linear feet of wall evaluated within BSI, the study showed that 11,769 linear feet of the walls were considered to be fair and 1,530 to be moderate.
There were no linear feet found to be in serious or failing condition in BSI.
Simeone said Tuesday that the consultant suggested increasing the amount of seawall replaced each year due to the age of the walls, and based on the average amount needing replacement from the original seawalls.
PGI was constructed in the mid-1960s through 1980 and has around 45 miles of canals and 90 miles of seawalls.
BSI was constructed in 1980 and has around nine miles of canals and 18 miles of seawalls.
At Tuesday's meeting, the new assessment for BSI was also approved by the City Council, raising it from $560 to $860 per single-family residence.
Regarding PGI, Simeone said, the consultant's recommendation was actually higher, leaving the PGI assessment district advisory board — separate from the City Council — requesting a $550 increase this year, but the City Council opted for the $300 change.
"The City Council had decided to take a lower amount knowing that future additional increases will be needed," Simeone said.
She added that costs have also gone up regarding supplies to replace the seawalls.
"Costs have gone up plus the amount of seawall that needs to be replaced per year has to increase otherwise there is much higher risk for seawall failures," Simeone said. "A seawall failure would cause more damage to property instead of replacing it as it is aging to the point that it needs to be replaced."
Manolakos asked why there couldn't be more discussion.
"It has to come back to a head like this?"
Murray said the district increases have been discussed since the start of 2022.
"We did have many meetings that were for the purpose of questions and answers," Murray said. "Those were for the purpose for citizens to be able to discuss this with staff and get answers before we got to this meeting.
"This meeting is the final meeting so we can adopt the rate, and the other meetings prior to this had a lot of opportunity for these questions and answers."
Another resident asked why PGI residents' assessment increase was so much higher than that of BSI.
"Burnt Store Isles canals are much newer," Mayor Lynne Matthews said, adding this results in "much less that has to be replaced on an annual basis. We have been discussing this for quite some time. We had numerous public hearings about it earlier in the year."
Tuesday's meeting was the final approval for both districts' assessment fees.
The city's proposed budget for 2023 is around $187 million.
The city's proposed homestead property tax rate is set to stay the same as last year's at $3.95 per $1,000 of taxable value.
The final city budget public hearing is planned for 5:01 p.m., Sept. 21 at the Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
The assessment district rates were finalized at Tuesday's meeting.
