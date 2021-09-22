PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda sign code limiting indecent language has come under fire again — this time from the Charlotte County Republican Party.
Since the ordinance was approved by the City Council on June 2, some free speech activists have protested the code, claiming it violates the First Amendment.
At Wednesday's City Council meeting, representatives from the local Republican Party executive committee called the sign code unconstitutional.
"(Our committee has) agreed that the recently enacted Punta Gorda sign ordinance addressing the banning of certain content on signage is in direct violation of our U.S. Constitution First Amendment, which protects our rights to free speech," committee chairman Gene Murtha said.
Murtha said the State Republican Party of Florida fully supported the challenge.
"This whole initiative by the city closely parallels restrictive behavior of left-wing communist or right-wing fascist regimes throughout world history," Murtha continued. "This is not a partisan issue but a U.S. Constitutional right which the city has no right to deny."
Punta Gorda resident Bill Abbatematteo echoed Murtha's sentiment.
"We give elected officials tremendous power and to make sure they don’t abuse it or abandon the Constitution, we make them take an oath and swear to defend (it) and trust they will give it the reference it deserves," Abbatematteo said. "Punta Gorda seemingly abandoned the Constitution with its new sign ordinance."
The City Council did not respond to the comments because the sign code was not an agenda item for the meeting.
However, City Attorney David Levin defended the code, saying that it does not violate the First Amendment.
"Our ordinance does not prohibit free speech," Levin said.
He said it prohibits "certain exceptions to the protection of free speech" - mainly when it comes to protecting minors of the community.
"I’m somewhat shocked that the party that has long been recognized as a party of family values, protection of children and children’s rights, would take the position that our ordinance — intended to protect children from signs that they cannot simply look away from — would be inappropriate and unconstitutional," he said.
The city began reworking its sign code in January 2020 in response to complaints about Realtor signs in public areas.
As the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign became more contentious, concerns grew to encompass residential flags and signs, the amount of them, and even the language some featured that could be deemed as offensive.
The City Council unanimously approved the new sign code in June, limiting residents to a total of four displays per property.
With the new code, however, the city has also restricted the use of offensive language, defining it as “fighting words,” “indecent speech” or “obscene,” when displayed on signs, flags or even a person’s apparel in a public place where it can be viewed by children under the age of 17.
YouTube personalities Andrew Sheets and Richard Massey, who protested against the new sign code in recent months, both received fines after the city's code enforcement board found them to be in violation of the ordinance.
Code Enforcement proceedings involving those fines and additional citations for Sheets are currently ongoing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.