PUNTA GORDA — Development might finally be in sight for the long vacant downtown City Marketplace in Punta Gorda.
Ohio-based Geis Companies wants to build a mixed-use development with both residential and commercial units, among other amenities.
At the same time, around 365 Punta Gorda residents have signed a petition in support of making the property — listed as 115 Tamiami Trail — a park.
The 5.42-acre parcel of land in the city's downtown has been the center for music and food festivals, the city's annual Christmas tree-lighting event and more since Hurricane Charley ripped apart a shopping center on the property in 2004.
Since then, the privately owned land has been up for sale, listing around $8 million. The final sale price was not available.
Buyers have come and gone over the years, but Geis is moving forward with purchasing the land, as well as requesting a rezoning of the property for mixed-use from the city.
Geis representatives could not be reached for comment.
Company representatives hope to rezone the property from city center to a planned development.
The site also contains a strip of land owned by the city's community redevelopment agency along the northern boundary to the project, along West Retta Esplanade.
The CRA is a taxing district established for carrying out redevelopment activities throughout the city’s Historic District along Charlotte Harbor.
Geis representatives are asking to purchase that strip in exchange for granting a public easement on the corner of West Marion Avenue and Taylor Street for the city's annual Christmas tree lighting event and display.
The mixed-use project will consist of almost 30,000 square feet of rentable retail and office use, along with 406 residential units, according to city documents.
An outdoor market area and "project amenities" are also in the plans.
Building height in the city's downtown has been a concern for residents for years.
In the rezoning proposal, the company states that while some of the buildings exceed the city's current maximum height of 60 feet — going to a maximum of 70 feet above the base flood elevation — that the buildings will still be compatible in height with surrounding structures.
For parking, the developer states that parking will be available under the buildings, which raises the height.
With its code, the City Council does have the ability to approve the additional height through the planned development zoning process.
The City Council is in the process of rewriting that code, having just gave input on the first draft of its future land development regulations.
Building height has been the overarching issue since the city began revising its LDRs in 2019, with residents saying taller buildings — over 80 feet, for example — would ruin the city’s small town charm.
In June, a majority of the City Council agreed to cap the building height at 80 feet. The LDR rewrite still has to come back before City Council as a final draft before any changes can officially take place.
Some residents don't want to see the property developed for business, but rather would see it turned into a city park.
"That property has served a vital function, providing space for the many Punta Gorda festivals and shows that help give the city vitality," said Gary Skillicorn, who started a petition for the park effort.
As of Monday, around 365 other residents had signed the "Keep Punta Gorda City Market Place Green" petition.
"Thousands of people flock in. No one discusses the future of the festivals," Skillicorn said. "The land, privately owned, is up for sale with a price greatly inflated by assurances the city will grant building height and density increases. Perhaps it’s not too late.
"What if the city could acquire at least part of those 5.5 acres? It would need rejuvenation, but could provide a festival venue, a stage or band shell, benches, and provide green public space as opposed to all buildings."
Vice Mayor Debby Carey told The Daily Sun that resident-led ideas are welcomed but sometimes lack consideration of the "whole picture."
"We do not own the land. We don’t know if the current owner would sell a piece to us," she said. "We do not know how our buying a piece of the property for a park would impact future development. Often we find that if something like that had been doable, we would have a park there now."
Assistant City Manager Melissa Reichert said Geis representatives will be presenting its rezoning request to the city's planning commission Aug. 22.
The first City Council hearing is set for Sept. 7, followed by the second hearing on Sept. 21.
