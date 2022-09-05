PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda’s Laishley Park splash pad remains open for now, but big changes are on the way.
An expanded splash pad and new water-play equipment are planned for the park feature at 120 Laishley Court.
City staff is still trying to finalize a contractor for the renovations, and they won’t know until then when or how long the pad will need to be closed.
Construction was expected to begin earlier this year but was delayed as the city worked to find a contractor for the project.
At the Aug. 24 City Council meeting, City Manager Greg Murray said the new splash pad equipment — water sprayers, small fountains, large buckets and more — had been delivered.
“We’ve had all our equipment delivered that we purchased up front so that we could lock in the price that was continuously going up,” he said. “Staff is working on agreement negotiations with the certified contractors that are on the approved list.
“We are trying to get start dates and final pricing so that we can bring that back to council for contract award and also get that project started.”
In December 2019, the city shut down the accompanying Laishley dry playground; its features were later removed altogether.
Since then, the interactive water play area has been the only children’s amenity available at the park.
In January, the City Council approved funding a full renovation and expansion of the splash pad, replacing the old dry playground area with an additional “wet” play area that would include 16 new equipment features.
The total project cost is estimated at around $605,000, with the equipment costing around $207,000, construction at $292,000 and design at $38,000.
For Vice Mayor Debby Carey, the project hit close to home.
“My interest in the splash pad stemmed from the lack of maintenance that seemed to be a continuing issue,” Carey told The Daily Sun. “It was never open for various reasons and it seemed like it was always while my grandchildren were visiting; it was a must-see destination when they were younger.”
Carey said when the City Council began the process of “fixing” the issue, it became apparent that there was not going to be a fix.
“The mechanical plant was old and didn’t really meet the requirements for our system,” she said. “We had to close it or replace it. I didn’t feel there was really a choice. I think it is very important to the families and visitors to our area.”
Due to an influx of younger families in the city, Carey said they cannot ignore the needs of those families that are looking for activities without crossing the U.S. 41 bridges.
“My only regret is that by the time we had the design, the mechanical needs and the final plans ... the costs had gone up so high, it was embarrassing,” she said.
In February 2020, the total project cost was estimated at {span}$325,000.
In January 2022, the cost had jumped to around {span}$560,000.
“The problem then was simple, if we continue to wait, we will face increased costs and more delays,” Carey said.
While a construction start date was unavailable, Assistant City Manager Melissa Reichert told The Daily Sun that they hope to have the splash pad renovations completed sometime in 2023.
Murray told the City Council that scheduling for the project contractor remains a major aspect.
“Someone that has been experience in doing this kind of water feature would very nice,” Murray said at the Aug. 24 meeting. “Obviously, if you go over now, that park is still widely used with the older equipment that we have there, so this is something to look forward to as an improvement to Laishley.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.