PUNTA GORDA — After a week of confusion and controversy among local elected officials, the City Council moved to drop any actions regarding the privatization of Punta Gorda Airport with a 3-to-2 vote during a special meeting Wednesday.
City representatives asked state legislators last week for assistance on how to become a principle partner in a public-private partnership at the airport.
One outcome of that request could have potentially led to the dissolution of the Charlotte County Airport Authority and, in turn, transfer airport operations to the city.
County Commissioners and Airport Authority representatives didn’t like the idea, however, with commissioners demanding the city retract the request and Authority Chair James Herston calling the city’s move “pure greed” during a county meeting Tuesday.
“We are not trying to undermine the Airport Authority,” responded Mayor Lynne Matthews at Wednesday’s meeting. “We are not trying to undermine the Board of County Commissioners — that was never our intent — nor do we really have a burning desire to run the airport.”
State statute designates the Airport Authority as an independent special district, autonomous from the county and the city.
The public-private partnership proposal — voted down by the Airport Authority in November — could have brought hundreds of millions of dollars to the airport over a 40-year term, but it would have meant handing over airport operations to private investors.
It would also allow the principal partner of the airport to invest airport profits into community projects. Federal aviation regulations bar spending profits outside of the airport.
Herston told the City Council Wednesday that they should stick to running the city and “let us run the airport.”
No Charlotte County commissioner attended the meeting.
The city, along with other local government and private entities, will present their legislative wishlist to Charlotte’s delegation of state lawmakers today. The council’s decision on Wednesday removed its request for consideration of the airport partnership.
WHO APPROACHED WHO?
Punta Gorda Manager Greg Murray said Andy Vasey, the airport’s privatization consultant, approached the city about the proposal.
“We did not initiate this nor did we come up with an idea and try to push anyone into this ... at all,” Murray said. “We were approached on this and it was simply a question of ‘Do you want to hear (or have) a discussion?’”
Vice Mayor Debby Carey said she was never under the impression their request to the state was ever a “takeover attempt.”
“It was never presented to us that way,” Carey said. “It was a ‘would you be interested in hearing how this could affect the economic development of the entire region’ (type of presentation).
“We (just wanted to) hear more about it but then all of a sudden we are the evil empire taking over the airport.”
INVOLUNTARY DISSOLUTION
Part of the city’s request also proposed rewriting a 2011 document stating who owns the airport in the event of the dissolution of the Airport Authority.
The “involuntary dissolution” would require a special act passed by the legislature and signed by the governor, according to airport spokesperson Kaley Miller.
“That special act then must be approved by a majority voters of Charlotte County,” Miller told The Daily Sun.
“Current Airport Authority legislation says all assets would revert to the county (upon dissolution),” Miller continued, “therefore, the special act would require the voters of all of Charlotte County give up the entire asset of the airport to the city and relinquish all representation on how the airport is operated.”
GOING FORWARD
Council members hope for better communication between the three governing bodies going forward.
“I hope the message that we are sending (with removing our request) is that we want to work with everyone and we still want to listen,” said Council member Nancy Prafke. “We are still part of the county.”
Carey, who voted against the City Council’s motion Wednesday, said she hopes the local officials can put the animosity behind them.
“I just don’t see a come-together, ‘Kumbaya’ moment at the end of this deal,” Carey said. “I (just) hope we didn’t send the wrong message to the County Commissioners that we’ve caved to the bully in the room, because that’s what I’m afraid we’ve done.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.