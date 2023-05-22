SOLANA – The rambling structure on the banks of the Peace River had survived 14 hurricanes and various owners for 112 years.
But Benevolent Protective Order of Elks Punta Gorda Lodge 2606 — second largest in the nation after only Greater Wildwood, New Jersey — was laid waste by Hurricane Ian.
Within 10 days of the storm, members cleared the property and reopened with an unscathed tiki hut, four unharmed tiki tables and a 100-seat tent.
Now kitchenless, Chef Gary Steinwachs has been making the most of a Quonset hut and food trailer to keep members well fed.
“The whole idea is to keep the place alive,” he said.
Volunteers who feel the same way showed up daily to salvage whatever they could — old bricks, rare wood, decorations — before May 8’s demolition of the historic lodge building.
A PIECE OF HISTORY
“It breaks my heart to see this torn down,” said lodge Historian Stacy Zientarski. “I love old architecture like this, and I’ve been telling its story to anyone who’d listen for the last 12 years.”
The 18-acre property at 25538 Shore Drive became home in 1911 to the Eagle’s Nest estate, constructed for John Morrison, a wealthy northerner who would have entertained, hunted and fished with the likes of the Fords and Edisons.
Beginning in 1934, it became a fishing and hunting lodge with onsite cabins for visiting sportsmen.
The property has been an Elks club since 1980, with the Eagle’s Nest name preserved for its restaurant.
A TURNING POINT
In March, Tom Shoecraft, the local Elks exalted ruler, ran uncontested for his second one-year term because, as he joked dryly, “Who else would want it?”
“It took months to convince our members, the insurance company and the Grand Lodge in Chicago that the lodge building couldn’t be saved, but to me it was a turning point," he said. “Before the hurricane, I was busy keeping the lodge going with Band-Aids. A building this old has a lot of problems."
He said he'd go to fix something and realize it wasn't to code - because it was built before a lot of codes existed.
“But there’s a lot of sentimental value here. Some members have been here for 40 years, gotten married in the lodge. Those who weren’t involved in the maintenance didn’t know and just remember the good times.”
The club currently has 4,964 members and, even without a lodge building, initiates 20 to 40 people a month. Especially after July, when the initiation fee is reduced from $100 to $1, it’s been known to install 432 new members at once.
“Now that everybody sees our determination to keep this place open, it has inspired them,” Shoecraft said. “We’ll have a new lodge, everything to code, and there will be less headaches for future officers.”
PLANNING THE FUTURE
The new lodge must be built on stilts, permitting could take a year, and a new building is three or four years distant.
“We decided the quickest way to get open was to build a big tiki with electric roll-down screens and shutters, air conditioning and heat," Shoecraft explained. "We’ll hold our meetings there.”
The 5,600-square-foot tiki — 1,000 square feet larger than the old lodge, with a nearly 7,000-square-foot shaded area — will sit on the footprint of the leveled lodge building.
Next year, the property’s cabins will be demolished and replaced by a new lodge whose design is still being determined.
“Given the size of the new tiki, we might be able to downsize the new lodge building,” Shoecraft said. “Most people who join the lodge do so more for the venue, for tiki huts, water and spectacular sunsets.”
FOOTING A BIG BILL
The estimate for leveling the old lodge and building the tiki, approved by members and the Grand Lodge, is $731,000 — not including furnishings or a new bar.
The cost of a new lodge will be between $2 and $3 million.
Insurance, Shoecraft said, will pay between $1.5 and $1.8 million.
The lodge’s well-known Queen of Hearts 50/50 raffle, from which the club receives 50%, has contributed significantly to the building fund. It was hit the third week of December 2022. The winning couple took home nearly $278,000, and the same amount went to the building fund.
The lodge also started a 500 Club fundraiser. Many members donate less, but those giving $500 or more receive a special pin, certificate and immortalization on a plaque in the new lodge.
“We’ll be able to pay cash for the tiki,” Shoecraft said. “And we’ve received about $150,000 for the building fund so far.”
The lodge, a 501(c)(8) nonprofit, was formerly one of very few Elks to be incorporated. Last year, members voted to join the national Grand Lodge, which ensures the lodge pays for itself and uses funds responsibly.
Among those uses, it donates tens of thousands of dollars each year to charities benefiting students, veterans and others. Among them are scholarships to local high school students and donations to many local organizations.
“Before Ian, we were putting a lot more money into charity than we are now,” Shoecraft said. “Now we’re trying to get the building fund up."
He said he vowed to do that within three-to-four years - a vow he made a month after Ian. And, he aid, they'd come out mortgage free with a chance to donate more to charities.
“At first, people thought I was nuts, but now it’s caught on and they want to see it happen.”
Elks Lodge 2606 (941-637-2606) is at 25538 Shore Drive, Punta Gorda. The existing tiki remains open daily from noon until entertainment ends around 9 p.m.
