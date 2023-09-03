Punta Gorda signs

Signs are on the ground and others still have not been replaced in some areas of Punta Gorda nearly a year after Hurricane Ian hit last September.

PUNTA GORDA — So far no resident reported any additional seawall damage due to Hurricane Idalia.

Last week, the city of Punta Gorda was making assessments following flooding and some high winds from the hurricane.


   

