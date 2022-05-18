PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda City Council gave its support Wednesday to bringing a new Iraq and Afghanistan War Memorial to Veterans Park.
The monument would be created and funded by The Iraq and Afghanistan War Memorial Foundation, a recently established 501(c)3, and will honor Floridians who served and died in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.
"We have solicited about 56 towns or cities in the state," said U.S. Army veteran Steve Udovich, who is one of three running the nonprofit. "We had about four towns reply with strong interest, including Punta Gorda."
Udovich presented monument details to the council Wednesday.
Council members liked the idea, but Udovich said it will take some time before they decide which city to partner with.
"At the latest," he said, "we hope to identify our partner town in September."
Both Mayor Lynne Matthews and Vice Mayor Debby Carey said the best spot for the memorial was Veterans Park, 120 Laishley Court.
"I’m thrilled that you have come up with this idea," Carey said. "We talk about the Vietnam veterans being forgotten, so are these guys."
But Matthews added the memorial would have to be placed in a way that doesn't detract from the Vietnam Memorial Wall of Southwest Florida stretching along the east side of the park.
The monument would stand 6 feet tall, 4 feet wide, and 6 inches thick, and would be composed of three black granite panels.
The front side would feature stainless steel plates painted in the colors of the campaign ribbons of each war, outlines of each country, service emblems and appropriate wording.
The back side would list the names of 355 Floridians who were killed in the two wars.
Currently, the organization has raised $5,000 with a $70,000 goal, but Udovich said they are still in the early stages.
"We’re just kind of in the first quarter of a four-quarter game," he said. "We just opened a bank account on Monday and within minutes had $5,000 raised. I think we are on our way."
He added that they are still putting together a website.
Udovich said their organization would take care of funding and the monument company they've hired, PG Memorials of Vermont, would handle the placement of the memorial in the park.
The City Council was concerned about the long-term care of the monument.
Udovich had hoped the city would handle the maintenance but was willing to discuss it further, based on how his organization decides to move forward.
"Our (Vietnam) wall we have, they have a fund set up and they maintain that wall and if any harm comes to it at all, they take care of it," City Council Member Melissa Lockhart said.
City Council members suggested Udovich look into some local nonprofits that might be willing to help.
"I would suggest that you talk to some of the volunteer organizations in our town (such as) TEAM Punta Gorda, they’re big on maintenance-type things," Carey said. "I’m sure there is a veterans group to take on the care of the monument."
Lockhart suggested raising extra funds for maintenance.
"Maybe if $70,000 was your goal, maybe raise above and beyond that and you could almost consider for the first year donating it to the city or organization that’s going to care for the monument," she said, "to help start the transition that someone may want to take on that project for maintenance."
Udovich said they hope to replicate their Florida monument in other states.
For more information, the foundation can be reached by emailing Udovich at beachmanok2002@gmail.com, or Phillip Wyllie at wylliepb59@gmail.com.
