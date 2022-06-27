PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda City Council is moving forward with an almost $10.8 million preservation and rehabilitation project for Historic City Hall.
Council members were recently presented with three options for both City Hall, built in 1927, and council chambers, built in 1978, at 326 W. Marion Ave. Only City Hall is considered the historic portion of the civic campus.
“What we’ve tried to do is create a project that respects Historic City Hall, makes it more visible as you walk up and down the street from each side but also provides a clear entry point to the facility,” project architect Julian Norman-Webb said.
Each option included restoration of the historic portions, as well as addressing water damage and other similar issues from over the years. The council chambers would be expanded and revamped similarly in all three options.
Goals of the overall project included expanding the chambers, adding more offices and spaces for current and future use, providing more ADA accessibility, and addressing technology needs throughout the building.
OPTION 1 — $8.07 million
“The foundation of all three options is a one-story option with a council chamber entrance and public entrance to facility to the right there,” Norman-Webb said, adding that Option 1 meets some requests from council members, but essentially matches what is already there today.
OPTION 2 — $9.19 million
“This option remains the same as the first floor as Option 1 but adds a second story for record storage,” Norman-Webb said, “and to be honest record storage with better climate control (is better) because climate control in new additional space will be always better than historic space.”
He added that the second floor also provides immediate additional staff office space. The second floor would be an attachment between the council chambers and City Hall.
OPTION 3 — $10.79 million
The most expensive option allows for three total stories with the second and third floors providing record storage, additional office space and vacant space for future growth for the one-story chambers building and as an attachment to the historic portion of City Hall.
“In this one we provide additional shell office space for your future needs on the basis that this is an investment for the next 50 years, given the growth of Southwest Florida, it does seem likely that you might well have that need in the future,” Norman-Webb said.
“There is a third floor and it’s not as big as it could be because we don’t want to suddenly have a looming structure,” he added, “so it’s set back on all sides so that it affectively recedes and when you’re on the street.”
City Manager Greg Murray said they could also use the third floor shell space in the immediate future for public workshops and other staff presentations while city staff grows into it.
Council members unanimously approved the three-story option. The majority of the funding will come from the city’s 1% Sales Tax fund.
Assistant City Manager Melissa Reichert told The Daily Sun that the city has around $8.1 million available from the Sales Tax fund available for the project with possible additional funds from increased revenue or another project that is not fully funded yet.
She added that will be determined as other revenue sources are explored.
One suggestion was to delay adding the third floor and choose Option 2, but prep the building for a third floor to be built later.
That delay, however, would likely end up costing more in the end.
“I think it’s tempting to say let’s take the middle option and it seems we’re being cost-efficient,” Council Member Mark Kuharski said, “(but) to prepare for the eventuality of that (third option) with the second option ... the second option actually becomes more expensive.”
Norman-Webb agreed, saying that it’s less capital investment immediately.
“It’s always a hard (to delay because) you make sure everything is sized for that third floor but the problem is when you come to build that third floor you have to rip up all the roofing and start from there so building that third floor becomes much more expensive.”
Ultimately, the City Council decided to pursue Option 3.
“The difference between Options 2 and 3 is $9.19 million versus $10.79 million so roughly $1.5 million,” Mayor Lynne Matthew said. “We’ll figure out how to make that (difference) happen (even) if we have to move some funding around and get it started.”
“Go forth with Option 3,” Vice Mayor Debby Carey added.
