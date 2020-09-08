PUNTA GORDA — With the Harborwalk extension nearly complete at Gilchrist Park in Punta Gorda, the city is eyeing more changes at the west end of the park along West Retta Esplanade.
The changes would add more parking, landscaping and other site furnishings such as additional seating areas.
These latest renovations are part of the larger second phase for Gilchrist Park changes which included extending the Harborwalk that runs 2.4 miles along Charlotte Harbor and Peace River.
The Harborwalk portion of the project will be completed over the next two months, according to City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert.
To complete the entire second phase, city staff needs almost $960,000 more for the $2.2 million project, according to city documents.
The City Council will discuss the project Wednesday at its regular meeting.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at Council Chambers, 326 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda, and is being broadcast live on the city’s YouTube page or at bit.ly/2YiCqnY.
Due to attendance limitations, city staff is accepting written citizen comments through the city manager’s email (citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com) to be read during the meeting.
As potential funding sources, city staff is suggesting the city's 1% Sales Tax undesignated projects fund, the city's general fund or park impact fees.
RV and boat/trailer parking in the city
The City Council will also discuss parking of recreational vehicles and boats/trailers in the city's Neighborhood Residential zoning district, which includes Punta Gorda Isles, Burnt Store Isles and Burnt Store Meadows.
Currently, RV and boat parking is strictly limited, according to city documents.
RVs are allowed to be parked overnight with a permit for seven nights within a 30-day period.
Boats may be parked overnight with a permit for two nights up to four times per calendar year.
Both are allowed during the day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. without a permit.
Event permits during COVID-19
Since March to now, the city has suspended issuing event permits due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Currently, city staff has around 18 event applications that need to be processed or were previously approved.
City staff is requesting council approval to start processing those permit applications and schedule for further review and approval contingent upon state regulations moving forward.
