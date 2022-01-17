Punta Gorda eyes nightly park closures

The Ponce de Leon statue that stands overlooking the Charlotte Harbor in Gilchrist Park. The Punta Gorda Council is considering closing city parks in the early morning to prevent vandalism, conflicts and other issues.
PUNTA GORDA — Overnight use of public parks could be coming to an end in Punta Gorda.
In July, the City Council discussed closing down the parks during the early morning hours due to complaints that people were sleeping and living in Gilchrist Park and Laishley Park overnight.
"They’re not just doing laundry, they’re bathing in the bathrooms and that’s a whole different problem ... that’s nasty,” said Mayor Lynne Matthews at the July 14 City Council meeting.
At Wednesday's meeting, the City Council will consider new regulations requiring city parks to be closed between the hours of 1 a.m. and 5 a.m.
The proposed ordinance states that it is necessary to close city parks for certain hours on a daily basis to avoid conflicts between park users and neighboring residents, to prevent acts of vandalism, and to protect residents and visitors to the city.
“They are using our facilities for ill means and that has really been the problem,” Matthews said at the July 14 meeting. “There has been a situation on numerous occasions where some of those people have taken over the park pavilions, excluding the people that want to have picnics there.”
Assistant City Manager Melissa Reichert told The Daily Sun Monday that current complaint statistics regarding these issues were not available.
At the July 14 meeting, City Attorney David Levin explained they can't prohibit people from sleeping in the park.
He did say that they can impose time limitations on "when the park is open and whether you can restrict the open portions of the park such as the Harborwalk to be open where the rest of the park is closed."
In the proposed regulations, there is an exception for the city's Harborwalk multi-use trail.
The 2.5-mile long trail will remain open for "pedestrians actively engaged in walking or jogging and bicyclists actively engaged in bicycling," according to city documents.
That will only be permitted, however, on the paved portions of trail.
"Accessory structures" like benches, tables and other structures, as well as open areas adjacent to the trail will also be closed.
Wednesday's meeting begins at 9 a.m. at Council Chambers, 326 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda, and will be broadcast live on the city’s YouTube page or at bit.ly/3fxDziX.
