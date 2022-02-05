 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Punta Gorda gators have neighbors concerned

  • Updated
  • 0
'Beware of alligators'

An alligator sunning at a retention pond by the main entrance of Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. Pedestrians often see two gators at the site and at a connecting pond across the street near the corner of Garvin Street and Marion Avenue. Neighbors are concerned about the threat the alligators pose to them and their pets.

 SUN PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN

PUNTA GORDA — Alligators living in retention ponds near Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda have some neighbors concerned.

“They’re alligators. They’re reptiles. They can hurt you,” Marcia Schuman said.

Two alligators are commonly seen sunning at the waterway by the corner of Garvin Street and Marion Avenue.

They have also been spotted at the connecting pond just west of the main entrance of Fishermen’s Village.

Schuman said she and many others walk dogs, ride bikes and jog along concrete pathways that stretch around the ponds.

“I feel that somebody is going to get hurt and I don’t want it to be me or anybody else,” she said. “If those alligators get hungry or somebody throws something at them or does something stupid ... It’s a dangerous situation.”

Schuman said she’s not the only person concerned.

'Beware of alligators' front

An alligator sunning at a retention pond by the main entrance of Fishermen's Village in Punta Gorda.  

“I talked to some other people coming from the path and the woman said she saw them, too,” Schuman said. “We talked awhile and she said she thought it was very dangerous.”

Schuman believes the alligators are around 6 or 7 feet long.

During one walk, she said one of the alligators was sunning as close as 5 feet to where she was standing.

“It really is dangerous,” Schuman added.

Schuman said she contacted the city about the gators a few weeks ago but is frustrated nothing has been done.

“If you don’t want to kill them, put a fence around the retention pond,” she said. “That would be a solution to a problem that is very dangerous. If somebody gets hurt, it’s going to be a big lawsuit.”

Assistant City Manager Melissa Reichert told The Daily Sun the city is aware of the alligators but has not been able to determine their sizes.

“I haven’t seen the alligators,” Reichert said. “Other city staff members have seen them and (we will be) posting signage in the area to warn people of the presence of alligators.”

Signs had previously been placed at the retention pond by Fishermen’s Village but not at the Garvin pond as of Wednesday.

Reichert said it was unlikely a fence would be considered.

“It would be extremely cost prohibitive to put up fencing everywhere within the city that an alligator has been spotted,” she said.

'Beware of alligators' side

An alligator sunning at a retention pond by the main entrance of Fishermen's Village in Punta Gorda. 

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is responsible for the removal of the alligators.

“FWC only responds if the alligators are more than 4 feet in length and if there is a threat to people, or people’s property,” Reichert said.

Schuman said she did call FWC around the same time that she called the city but was told to call the city.

FWC spokesperson Melody Kilborn couldn’t say whether they have received or followed up on Schuman’s complaint.

“If it was called in to the Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program Hotline, the FWC is aware,” Kilborn said.

Kilborn said the response time can vary for wildlife complaints depending on the situation.

“If someone calls the SNAP Hotline and the alligator is deemed a nuisance, a contracted nuisance alligator trapper will be dispatched to resolve the situation,” Kilborn said.

Reichert said people should remember not to feed the alligators.

“Be cautious around any body of water, including canals and drainage areas as alligators may be present,” Reichert said. “Alligators are an important part of Florida’s landscape and play a valuable role in the ecology of our state’s wetlands.”

The FWC recommends to swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours and to keep pets on a leash away from the water.

Alligators are a conservation success story in Florida. Florida has a healthy and stable alligator population, which is estimated at 1.3 million and consists of alligators of every size. Alligators occur in all 67 counties, inhabiting all wetlands where they can be supported. They prefer fresh water lakes and slow-moving rivers and their associated wetlands, but they also can be found in brackish water habitats. Anywhere there is standing water, an alligator might be found. Alligators are an important part of Florida’s ecosystem. They help keep aquatic animal populations in balance and keep water holes open for other fish and wildlife.

Spanish version of this video: https://youtu.be/qblL9bwJSo8

Serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida. FWC places the highest priority on public safety and administers a Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP) to address complaints concerning specific alligators believed to pose a threat to people, pets or property. People with concerns about an alligator should call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286). When someone concerned about an alligator calls the Nuisance Alligator Hotline, we will dispatch one of our contracted nuisance alligator trappers to resolve the situation. FWC also works diligently to keep Floridians and visitors informed, including providing tips for co-existing with alligators. Visit MyFWC.com/Alligator and click on “Living with Alligators.”

FWC administers SNAP to proactively address alligator threats in developed areas, while conserving alligators in areas where they naturally occur.

People that are concerned about an alligator should call the SNAP Hotline at 1-866-392-4286.

More information can also be found at MyFWC.com.

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments