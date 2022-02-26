PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda Historical Society announced plans to bring live music and other entertainment to its Punta Gorda Woman’s Club Building.
The Woman’s Club Building, 118 Sullivan Street, Punta Gorda, was built in 1926 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
On March 4, PGHS will host musical performances by both the Peter Mayer Group and the Scott Kirby Trio.
The event begins at the Women’s Club Building at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased through EventBrite.com.
“When we were presented with the opportunity to host the Peter Mayer Group and Scott Kirby Trio, we were astounded,” PGHS Executive Director Sandy Moon said.
Moon said the organization thought it was a “great opportunity” to bring that level of entertainment to the area.
“The acoustics of the Woman’s Club are incredible and the perfect setting for an intimate performance with the artists, not to mention the historic beauty of the building,” Moon said.
Peter Mayer Group
Peter Mayer is a guitarist, vocalist, songwriter, touring musician and recording artist in Nashville, Tennessee.
With his writing style, voice and musicianship, Mayer creates soulful and electrifying music for audiences, according to a Mayer news release.
He has released 25 albums to date and tours year round with the Peter Mayer Group.
Mayer began touring with Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer band in 1988 as lead guitarist, a position that he holds to this day.
He has also shared the stage with musicians like James Taylor, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Don Henley, Dave Matthews, Joe Walsh and others.
To hear Mayer’s music, go to PeterMayer.com/#music.
Scott Kirby Trio
Kirby is a singer, songwriter, guitarist, storyteller and traveler, according to a Kirby news release.
Kirby is a descendent of the 1970s singer/songwriter movement performing as a lyricist and accomplished finger-style acoustic guitarist with an expressive voice.
When it comes to songwriting, Kirby sticks to authenticity and counts on everyday life and his coastal roots for much of his inspiration, splitting his time between Key West and the coast of Maine.
Over the years, Kirby has shared the stage with artists such as Carole King, Jimmy Buffett, Tom Rush, Mac McAnally, Darius Rucker, Marty Stewart and others.
To hear Kibry’s music, go to ScottKirby.com/music.
Going forward
Moon said this is only the beginning for music entertainment possibilities for the Punta Gorda Historical Society.
“We actually started dinner shows with Michael White Entertainment last September,” Moon said. “The success of the dinner shows demonstrated that the community is looking for an alternative site for night life entertainment outside of the bar atmosphere.”
Moon said they are in the process of booking other entertainment groups and events to highlight the Women’s Club availability as an alternative in the city.
PGHS owns two properties on the National Register of Historic Places: the Woman’s Club and the Historic Punta Gorda Train Depot.
They also lease the Punta Gorda History Park (501 Shreve Street) from the city of Punta Gorda to house four of their other historic homes and buildings.
“We are rededicating our organization to protecting these assets both fiscally and physically, so that future generations will have a guide for establishing a community standard for preservation in the future,” Moon said.
PGHS also hosts “Kickback Music in the Park” at 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at the Punta Gorda History Park.
For more information about the March 4 performance and others, go to PuntaGordaHistory.com.
Find tickets at bit.ly/33RuAa0
