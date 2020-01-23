PUNTA GORDA — A new gift shop is open for business at the Punta Gorda History Park, featuring jewelry, skin-care products, hand-carved goods and other items for visitors to the park.
The Punta Gorda Historical Society, a local nonprofit, developed the Hibiscus Artisan Shoppe as a revenue source to help maintain historic buildings under their care, such as those at the park, as well as the historic Punta Gorda Train Depot (1009 Taylor St., built in 1928) and the Punta Gorda Women’s Club building (118 Sullivan St., built in 1925), as well as the park itself (501 Shreve St.).
“We look to bring unique products and gifts to the community as well as support local artisans and small business,” said Sandy Moon of PGHS, who will oversee the shop. “We also want to enhance the community’s experience at the park from the farmer’s market to the butterfly garden and community garden.”
The shop will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Many of the items are also featured every Sunday at the the park’s weekly farmer’s market, which runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“Every purchase at the shop moves us steps closer to meeting our goals to maintain and improve our properties,” Moon said, “as well as developing programs for children and adults alike (at the park).”
The History Park opened in 1999 as an outdoor museum featuring a collection of historical structures in a garden setting.
PGHS leases the land from the city and is responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of the park and the buildings.
“This is a source of revenue for PGHS,” said PGHS President Margaret Bogardus. “The revenue will be used for upkeep of the houses, the shop and the park.”
In Nov. 2019, the PGHS board of directors approved the creation of the shop within the Trabue Land Office building at the park.
The land sales office was built by Punta Gorda’s founder, Col. Isaac Trabue, who platted and began development of Trabue, which was later incorporated as Punta Gorda.
The one-story office was built in 1885 and later became the town’s first Post Office. Trabue later added a kitchen and rented the cottage out to winter visitors. This is the oldest building in Charlotte County, according to PGHS.
The building was originally located on Cross Street (U.S. 41 southbound) near the Barron Collier Bridge connecting Punta Gorda to Port Charlotte.
Bob and Norma Henry donated the building to Old Punta Gorda, Inc. With help from donations and grants, volunteers were able to restore the building and moved it to the corner of Nesbit Street and Marion Avenue in 1990.
In Nov. 2000, it was relocated to the History Park.
The historic buildings at the park include the Trabue Land Sales Office, the Cigar Worker’s Cottage, the Price House, the Quednau-Hindman House and original town jail.
“We see more children arriving after school (each day) and on the weekends to play in the park,” Moon said. “It’s our goal to create an atmosphere of education.”
