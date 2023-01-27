Rigden home

One of the homes that will be on display on Feb 4.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

PUNTA GORDA — Home improvement enthusiasts will have a chance to view some gorgeous local homes in February.

The 2023 Share the Love of Kids Home Tour is planned for Saturday, Feb. 4.


Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments