PUNTA GORDA — Home improvement enthusiasts will have a chance to view some gorgeous local homes in February.
The 2023 Share the Love of Kids Home Tour is planned for Saturday, Feb. 4.
Sponsored by Beyond Ourselves, a charitable service club within the umbrella of the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, this is the organization’s major fundraiser held each year to raise money for nonprofit organizations in the community.
“Local homeowners generously open their beautiful homes for this worthy cause,” said Susan Hills, Beyond Ourselves club member. “This could not be done without all of the wonderful volunteers contributing their time to this event. Many hours go into the planning and preparations. It’s a labor of love for all participants.”
Proceeds benefit the Homeless Coalition, Peace River Wildlife Center and the holiday gifts for kids program.
“The tour includes six gorgeous homes, in addition to the rest and refresh model home by Diamond Sponsor, LeBeau Construction, located at 299 Bal Harbor,” Hills said.
Tickets cost $40 (day of tour) and $35 online.
There will be several gift baskets that will be raffled on the day of the tour.
The pre-tour for sponsors, homeowners and volunteers will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 3, followed by the homeowner and volunteer thank you party at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association.
Along with other fundraisers the club hosts throughout the year, the event benefits charities that support Charlotte County children and families in need.
“Donations of toiletries are always welcome for the homeless,” Hills said.
Hill said the drop box is at the PGICA office, 2001 Shreve St.
In March 2012, a group of people decided to form an organization with the mission to serve others in the community. This was the beginning of Beyond Ourselves, according to its website.
Since 2012, the organization has raised more than $500,000 in charitable donations.
The Home Tour runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, call 941-637-1655 or visit www.pgica.org.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
