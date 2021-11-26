Punta Gorda in Bloom growing wild in downtown PG

PUNTA GORDA — For locals Alan Schulman and Richard Polk, Punta Gorda in Bloom is all about bringing smiles to the community.
"My goal of all this project is literally to make people smile," said Schulman, who as benefactor has donated around $50,000 so far to the project.
"So when people walk down the street, it's like a breath of fresh air, like 'this is good, let’s smile,'" Schulman added.
Polk founded the area's floral planter project Punta Gorda in Bloom, a local affiliate of the nationwide America in Bloom organization.
The volunteer group recently wrapped their latest planter addition to the city's downtown area, adding around 450 poinsettias along a portion of West Marion Avenue between northbound U.S. 41 and Taylor Street.
"I think that everybody here (our volunteers) is motivated that we want to make this place a little bit better than when we got here and I know everybody says that but it’s really the truth," Polk said.
"This is what we wanted to accomplish," he added. "This was the original dream is that we would plant along the street (here on Marion)."
The Marion Avenue motif includes red and white poinsettias, which volunteers then "topped with icing" in the form of mini-solar lights.
Two flowering fountains and multiple sidewalk level planters can also be seen all along the city block.
Punta Gorda in Bloom was organized by Polk — who also leads the PGI Green Thumbs group — along with members of TEAM Punta Gorda, the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce and the Punta Gorda Garden Club.
"I think when you get to be our age, you start thinking that you want to do something to pay back for the blessings that you’ve had in your life," Polk said.
The project kicked off at Hector House Plaza on Taylor Street and West Olympia Avenue around a year ago, then moved north along Taylor around February 2021.
"The volunteers are the essential backbone of the program," volunteer Joyce Laubach said, "including not only on planting day but also on an ongoing basis, tending to the plants to assure they remain beautiful."
The group's work has already caught the national eye when they won the America in Bloom People’s Choice Video Award in September, beating out around 240 member cities in the online video competition.
"That was a real ego booster," Polk said. "Everybody was amazed and the people were wonderful (responding) when we put out the word to vote for us."
Laubach said PGIB was one of seven finalists and won 37% of the total national vote.
The actual number of votes was not available.
To watch the video, go to YouTube.com and search America In Bloom YouTube Video Award.
Laubach said Punta Gorda in Bloom is always looking for more volunteers as they continue to expand.
"We are putting out a call for additional volunteers to share the joy of participating in this community beautification project," she said. "This is an ongoing initiative that will require ongoing volunteer support."
Visit PuntaGordaInBloom.org for more information.
