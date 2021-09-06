Punta Gorda in Bloom showcased in national video contest

PUNTA GORDA — Floral planter program Punta Gorda in Bloom has been announced as one of seven communities competing in an online national video contest.
The contest is hosted by the America in Bloom organization, which promotes community beautification through education and local involvement by encouraging the use of flowers, plants, and trees, as well as other environmental and lifestyle enhancements.
This is the fourth year for the AIB People's Choice Award.
Communities that submit videos share how the "in bloom" initiative has impacted their towns.
The winning community gets $1,500 for future projects. Votes can be submitted at SurveyMonkey.com/r/AIB2021.
The winner will be announced on Oct. 1 during the America in Bloom Virtual Symposium.
The video, created by local photographer Bruce Thompkins, highlights the achievements of the PGIB phase one plantings on Taylor Street between Marion and Olympia.
Punta Gorda in Bloom kicked off in September 2020 with support from TEAM Punta Gorda, the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, the Punta Gorda Garden Club and the Punta Gorda Isles Green Thumbs.
"The whole team has been thrilled with what we’ve accomplished in a short time," said Joyce Laubach, PGIB committee member. "And to now have recognition from the national AIB parent organization is even more exciting and inspiring."
"We believed from the beginning that our initiative would garner positive attention for Punta Gorda from outside our immediate community," she added. "This opportunity substantiates that belief."
The first batch of planters were fastened to light poles surrounding Hector Square Park. Volunteers then moved to the sidewalks outside of the the Historic Charlotte County Courthouse and then north on Taylor Street to Marion Avenue.
Volunteers are preparing to add more planters along Marion Avenue.
"We know for sure that Punta Gorda has a strong spirit of volunteerism," Laubach said. "When our group puts out the call for members to step up with new plantings or plant maintenance, we get results."
Without that volunteer spirit, she said they wouldn't have been able to accomplish as much they have.
"We would never have been able to achieve the level of beautification seen now on Taylor Street, and couldn’t have contemplated the plans now set for expansion to Marion between northbound U.S. 41 and Taylor Street in November," Laubach said. "Being able to share the effort and camaraderie, and to receive community praise, have motivated our current volunteers."
Punta Gorda is up against Potterville, Michigan; Brewton, Alabama; Carthage, Missouri; Gloucester, Massachusetts; Plainfield, Illinois; and Castle Rock, Washington.
"This recognition makes us beam with pride," Laubach said. "We hope it will also inspire others to step up to volunteer as there are more opportunities to get involved."
