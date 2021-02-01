PUNTA GORDA — The floral planter project Punta Gorda in Bloom continues to grow in the city's downtown area with West Marion Avenue as its next stop for street-side beautification.
The project kicked off at Hector House Plaza on Taylor Street and West Olympia Avenue last fall and is moving north along Taylor.
So far, funding for the project has been provided by a private donor, but organizers recently had to ask the city for help due to a missing water meter.
"We have been using a private irrigation company," said Richard Polk, chairperson for the project, at a recent City Council meeting. "They have been doing a great job with us and working with city's Public Works department to make sure everything is done properly.
"(But) we’ve run into a bit of a problem on (the east side of) Taylor," he continued. "There is irrigation water but the water meters were removed. We are not able to proceed without a water meter."
City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert told The Daily Sun that there used to be a building at the corner of Taylor and Herald Court, as well as buildings at the corner of Taylor and West Marion.
"When those buildings were demolished after Hurricane Charley (in 2004), apparently the water meters were removed (as well)," Reichert said.
The City Council approved installing and connecting a new water meter for the group for a total cost of $950 to the city.
They also approved taking on an annual estimated expense of $252 for a monthly water charge for the project.
Punta Gorda in Bloom has been funded through a donation of around $20,000 made by local resident and entrepreneur Alan Schulman.
At the Jan. 20 meeting, Vice Mayor Debby Carey showed some concern as to the planning process by the organizers − members of TEAM Punta Gorda, the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce and the Punta Gorda Garden Club.
"I love what you’re doing and I’m 100% behind it but at the time when we approved this (in June 2020), I remember asking for assurance that this was going to cost the city nothing," Carey said.
"In a time of economic stress on our citizenry, I wasn’t sure that we wanted to financially partner with you. I’m a little concerned that you didn’t plan somehow for the 'what ifs.'"
Polk said they had budgeted the original $20,000 to accommodate any irrigation issues but that they were caught off guard by the water meter issue.
"It wasn’t completely accurate the information that we had (been given)," Polk said. "Other than this little issue we’re not asking for any money. Alan (Schulman) has come up with all that’s there."
Polk said Schulman will also be funding the West Marion Avenue extension of Punta Gorda in Bloom.
"So, we’re talking about doubling his commitment to the city," Polk said. "The beautiful thing about Marion is that the irrigation (we need) is all there ... all the way down for the landscaping that is there already."
On West Marion, the group plans to add four large planters, one large four-tier planted fountain, one small three-tier planted fountain and 12 large pots between Taylor and northbound Tamiami Trail.
"These floral planters are like the final coat of paint for beautifying our amazing downtown," volunteer Peggy Jensen said.
